Esports organization Complexity Gaming has announced that it has extended its partnership with the US Army for the fifth consecutive year. The deal will see the pair continue to work together on a series of tournaments and kick-offs, with the return of the Soldier Showdown next month headlined.

Set to return on May 6, the competition will be split into three parts, with the first dedicated to MultiVs in May, followed by Rocket League in July, and finally Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 in September. The top ranked players will travel to Complexity’s headquarters for a live final event in November.

“Over the last four installments of Soldiers vs. Soldiers, we’ve seen how friendly competition and community building can strengthen the bond between our men and women in the military,” said Justin Kenner, CEO of GameSquare, Complex’s parent company. “We are very proud of our continued partnership with the U.S. Army and look forward to expanding our partnership to positively impact service members.
