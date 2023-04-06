Complexity Gaming has been rebuilding its Apex Legends roster for about a month, as two of its players recently left to pursue opportunities elsewhere. However, the team has now announced an updated roster and revealed two new players and an additional coach who will represent the team.

Joining Complexity are three guys from the Esports Arena team. Nathan “Lewda” Dias and Cody “Cody” Loze will both join longtime member Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller on the active roster, while James “Kimchilee” Lee will join Christopher “Muffins” McCarthy as part of the coaching staff.

You can see this revamped Complexity in action at the ongoing Apex Legends Global Series: Split 2 Pro League in North America.