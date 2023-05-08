Home » Compulsion’s latest job listing hints at upcoming game – Gamereactor
Technology

Compulsion’s latest job listing hints at upcoming game – Gamereactor

by admin
Compulsion’s latest job listing hints at upcoming game – Gamereactor

Three years ago, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was asked which unannounced title from a first-party studio he would most like the public to see.Spencer has two games in mind, the first being Compulsion’s next effort, calledMidnight Project

Compulsion was acquired by Microsoft in 2018, but since releasing We Happy Few (and DLC) that same year, we haven’t really heard anything about what they’re going to do next. What we do know is that the studio has doubled in size over the past few years, and now it looks like the reveal could take place next month.

asIdle Sloth on TwitterAs noted, Compulsion Games has now hired a brand and communications director, and is also looking for a community manager. These two positions are usually not related to the actual production of the game, but to the marketing of the game – something you need when the reveal is fairly close and you need staff to hype your game.

While it’s certainly not confirmed, it looks like we’ll be on June 11 Xbox Games Showcase 2023 See Phil Spencer’s favorite projects in .

Image via Our Happy Few.

See also  "TruthGPT": Musk plans "maximum truth-seeking...

You may also like

Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 Chinese input method...

OpenLDAP: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Apple and Google want to prevent stalking through...

Physical buttons can also grow on the screen?It...

This provider even deducts the Telekom

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum takes approximately...

films, series and programs to see on May...

Google introduces new ads on Gmail, but users...

[Small Bourgeois Purchasing Technique]Samsung Galaxy S22+ has dropped...

OpenLDAP: Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy