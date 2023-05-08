Compulsion’s latest job listing hints at upcoming game – Gamereactor

Three years ago, Xbox boss Phil Spencer was asked which unannounced title from a first-party studio he would most like the public to see.Spencer has two games in mind, the first being Compulsion’s next effort, calledMidnight Project。

Compulsion was acquired by Microsoft in 2018, but since releasing We Happy Few (and DLC) that same year, we haven’t really heard anything about what they’re going to do next. What we do know is that the studio has doubled in size over the past few years, and now it looks like the reveal could take place next month.

asIdle Sloth on TwitterAs noted, Compulsion Games has now hired a brand and communications director, and is also looking for a community manager. These two positions are usually not related to the actual production of the game, but to the marketing of the game – something you need when the reveal is fairly close and you need staff to hype your game.

While it’s certainly not confirmed, it looks like we’ll be on June 11 Xbox Games Showcase 2023 See Phil Spencer’s favorite projects in .