Computer Upgrade and Expansion – Western Digital SN570 Solid State Drive – Hong Kong Sina

Hello everyone, I am Bird Terminator.

Recently, the price of solid-state hard drives has been cut hard, and it is almost 618. Many friends have the idea of ​​​​starting with solid-state drives. I discussed it with a certain group of friends before, and came to the conclusion that each has its own needs. Friends who have the idea of ​​PS5 expansion bought a 2T 4.0 disk, thinking that PCs can be used as well as game consoles. And several friends who still use the old platform are staring at the PCIe3.0 disk. In addition, many small partners still hope to be able to use the disks of the first-tier manufacturers. After all, the warranty does not guarantee the data, and it is best not to cause problems. My studio has a 10th-generation machine, and the system disk was 512G earlier. This time, taking advantage of the price reduction of the solid state, I also want to expand the capacity. I myself am also most afraid of losing data. It is troublesome to lose a lot of work data, so I chose the SN570 of the big factory Western Digital.

Because my machine still has a 4T mechanical storage disk, the 1T I bought this time is enough. The performance of the mechanical disk is really bad now, and it can only be used for pure storage. These days, a lot of computers are used as productivity, and the demand for hard disk performance is getting higher and higher.

Recently, the stacking technology of solid-state hard disk particles has also made great progress. Many 2T ones can be single-sided, so the PCB of the 1T version is still quite refreshing. The back is flat, and it is very stable if you want to use it on a small host or a notebook.

Let’s run the score first. Among the two most commonly used software, CrystalDiskMark is still updated continuously, and I use it the most. AS SSD Benchmark has a total score. Some friends like to use it, but it has not been updated for a long time, and the speed will not be able to run to full speed. It is only for the reference of scoring enthusiasts.

For productivity users, the performance improvement brought by solid-state drives is even more important. For example, video editing, now the video specifications are getting higher and higher, 4K60 frame H265 encoding has become the norm, if the hard disk is too bad, it will not be able to support the reading of high bit rate video, and then the poor video conversion will be done by the editing agent , It is better to directly replace a hard disk. Put the high-standard video source directly in the Western Digital SN570, full-resolution full-quality editing, dragging at will is very smooth, and there will be no lag at all. Another thing to mention, before I have been advising everyone to have productivity needs, no matter whether there is a dedicated graphics card or not, you must bring a core display, and now the return is coming, the latest version of PR has supported dual graphics cards with INTEL core graphics + NVIDIA discrete graphics Collaborative decoding acceleration makes editing smoother.

In terms of productivity, I still have a lot of uses. For example, I basically use OBS to record videos now. In order to ensure fault tolerance, I usually record MKV files. If the power fails and the computer crashes, it can be recovered. At this time, if you need to edit, you have to repackage it into an MP4 container (a friend asked me why OBS provides a separate video packaging function, and this is the reason). The repackaging of OBS is in the same directory, which also means that the same disk can be read and written at the same time. When repackaging on the SN570, it only took 36 seconds, but it took me 13 minutes to do the same operation on the mechanical hard drive.

In the face of a large number of small and medium-sized files, the performance of solid-state drives is even better. For example, I will pack and archive my working directory every once in a while. If I am lazy, I will do it on the mechanical hard disk, and the packaging time will take 120 seconds. If placed in SN570, it only takes less than 2 seconds.

In general, for friends who pay attention to data security, especially productivity, company use, etc., the original manufacturers of first-tier manufacturers are still worth choosing.

Thank you for watching, friends who like it, please like and follow, see you next time.