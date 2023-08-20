Computers, tablets and printers. The race for tech back to school has already begun

Listen to the audio version of the article

Summer is in full swing but many parents and children are already grappling with the catalog of purchases to do for the return to school, the infamous back to school.

A real job, seasoned with reasoning and reflections on what it really takes and, above all, how to save money.

It is no coincidence that the latest report by DoveConviene, one of ShopFully’s marketplaces, underlines that online searches for back-to-school products already began in July, with a peak of +541% compared to the same period in 2022. data from the DoveConviene Observatory show that interest in product categories linked to the school world continues in August, with an ever-increasing focus on technological tools, computers, tablets and more.

The first step is the computer. Stationary or portable? The performance of notebooks is now that of a desktop. In the vast scenario of laptops, Apple is a guarantee. Not everyone knows that the Cupertino brand dedicates an entire section of its site to students. With the Education discount, you can take home a 13-inch MacBook Air, with an M2 processor, starting at 1,249 euros, 100 euros less than the model for everyone and with the possibility of obtaining a gift card to spend on other products of the Apple.

The other side of the coin is, of course, Windows. A safe landing point is Huawei’s MateBook D 15, which is somewhere between the top-of-the-range and budget models. The configuration with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U card, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD storage is already excellent for performing basic but also more advanced tasks, such as photo editing and video editing, moreover with a 15. 6 inches bright and with a more than satisfactory color fidelity.