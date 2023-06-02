COMPUTEX 2023: AMD believes that the prerequisite for the large and small core architecture is to maintain the uniformity of the architecture, and the large and small cores are not suitable for all product types#instruction set(194306)

The author saw an interview with Tom’s Hardware by a senior executive of AMD when looking for foreign news a few days ago, claiming that AMD will also invest in processor products with large and small core configurations in the future. Interviewed by David McAfee, the author tried to further inquire about AMD’s large and small core plans. David McAfee emphasized that AMD does not have a clear product line plan at this stage, and emphasized that AMD will give priority to whether the instruction set consistency and IPC of core transfer products with large and small cores will grow proportionally.

▲ AMD believes that it is a false issue to talk about whether to provide different architectures for large and small cores. The key is to maintain the consistency of the large and small core instruction sets and whether there is positive IPC growth

David McAfee pointed out that although large and small cores are the current industry trend, AMD does not believe that large and small core configurations are suitable for all product types. After all, some devices focus on pursuing continuous extreme performance, and hard-installing small cores cannot exert energy-saving benefits. Just like AMD’s processors for mobile devices this year, they aim at different performance levels and provide a variety of differentiated architectures.

In addition, AMD has not yet decided what kind of architecture it will adopt if it invests in large and small cores. Whether it is to use a single architecture but distinguish large and small cores by clock speed, or to design energy-saving cores for energy saving, it is a possible option. Only AMD thinks that if It is not the right way for competitors to support different instruction sets for different sizes of cores. AMD will still give priority to the consistency of instruction sets between large and small cores and whether the IPC can be effectively improved after adding the number of cores.