COMPUTEX 2023 ASUS exhibited ROG cooling products, MATRIX graphics card strong return, TUF Gaming upgraded version of the motherboard, ProArt series water cooling / graphics card

The official return of COMPUTEX will inevitably require an arms race in several major kanban card markets. This year ASUS is also aggressive this year. ROG, TUF Gaming and ProArt all have new products on display. Next, we can look forward to the launch of ASUS new products one after another. Let’s see if there is any cooperation. It’s up to you!

For the heat dissipation part, ROG has recently updated the third-generation ROG RYUJIN III flagship water cooler. This time, in addition to exhibiting two styles of black and white, it also exhibited a concept model with the same shape as the DIY version CPU water block, water block, water pump and LCD panel. The design should be considered a relatively new style in the DIY water cooling market. In addition, the new ROG thermal paste is also exhibited this time. In addition to providing strong thermal conductivity, there will be a ROG Logo thermal paste template in the accessories, so that players can Spread out ROG-shaped thermal paste to recharge your faith.

A few months ago, I saw foreign modders changing the color of HYPERION GR701 to silver and white. This time, ASUS will continue to exhibit the all-white version of HYPERION GR701. Although it is not yet the final commercial version, the all-white HYPERION GR701 With the all-white hardware, it looks better than the original one!

This year CES announced that it will launch the ROG SWIFT PRO PG248QP screen with a refresh rate of 540Hz. It was also exhibited at the scene this time, and it directly showed the comparison of 144 Hz and 540 Hz screens. To be honest, the author and some people may not be able to feel the difference when viewing it with the naked eye. , but the real camera can see that 540 Hz is indeed a clearer picture, and 144 Hz still has some afterimages.

The graphics card part is MATRIX’s heavy return. The brand new ROG MATRIX RTX 4090 adopts an integrated 360 water cooling system. In addition to using a large-area vapor chamber to enhance all-round heat dissipation efficiency, the core part uses liquid metal thermal paste for heat conduction, and It is not difficult to see that a large-diameter water-cooling tube is also used on the water-cooling pipeline this time to ensure the best performance of the overall heat dissipation square.

The peripheral part this time mainly launched the second-generation ROG Strix Scope II series products for keyboards. In addition to 100% standard size, 96% versions are also launched. Although unlike the previous big brother ROG Azoth, there are many new designs on DIY keyboards. However, the ROG Strix Scope II series has 2 layers of sound-absorbing cotton filling inside, and the newly added NX Snow axis has an extra box outside the cross axis, which can minimize the shaking of the axis body and make the tapping feel more stable.

In addition, the ROG Raikiri series e-sports controller was also announced at CES. The unlisted ROG Raikiri Pro three-mode unlimited version was exhibited at this exhibition. Increased from 2 to 4, giving gamers one more flagship Xbox wireless controller to choose from.

TUF Gaming has launched an upgraded version of the back-board card combination this time. It is called so because this time behind the first graphics card slot on the concept motherboard, there is an extra slot supporting 600W power supply, and there is an extra slot on the back of the motherboard. The 16-Pin 12VHPWR slot is used to provide power supply for the front graphics card, while the matching concept RTX 4070 BTF graphics card end lacks the power supply interface and uses golden finger contacts for power supply. The ideal state of the wireless material in the cabin, but it is still in the concept stage. In addition to the board card, the chassis must also be matched. Therefore, players who are interested in the ecology of the back-plug motherboard can continue to pay attention to relevant news.

Originally, the ProArt series only had display products, and later added product lines such as motherboards. This time, ASUS exhibited the ProArt LC 420 all-in-one CPU cooler and ProArt RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. Creators bring strong, stable and reliable performance.