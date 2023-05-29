COMPUTEX 2023: ASUS RTX 4060 Ti graphics card debuts to target high-efficiency players | ICT Trends

2023-05-29 23:09 Economic Daily Economic Daily News Peng Zihao

ASUS recently released ROG Strix, TUF Gaming and ASUS Dual / Dual White GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics cards, using NVIDIA’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture, and with the blessing of DLSS 3 artificial intelligence, the picture is more detailed and smooth; it is also equipped with sufficient 8GB VRAM / 16GB VRAM can easily satisfy players who pursue advanced graphics performance. In addition to displaying high-resolution textures and stunning visual effects in demanding games, ASUS will launch GeForce RTX 4060 series graphics cards one after another.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.Asus/provided

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti adopts the same cyberpunk elements as GeForce RTX 40 series, and also reduces the size to 3.1 slots, and the length is only 311.4mm, which is compatible with more cases, and only needs one 8Pin power supply Easy to connect and assemble.

The compact ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti still retains ample surface area on the MaxContact radiator for airflow; 3 sets of upgraded 11-blade axial fans increase the air volume by 21% compared to the previous generation, with a large ventilated backplane, 0dB technology, a great leap forward in cooling effect.

In addition, users can enjoy a number of outstanding features, including: dual BIOS switches for intuitive switching between maximum performance/quiet mode, FanConnect II connector that allows computer case fans to be directly connected to graphics cards, and ARGB ring with Aura Sync support Lamp, as well as fully automatic process technology to achieve reliable power transmission and durable excellent quality.

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.Asus/provided

As for the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, it is equipped with the same powerful graphics chip as the ROG Strix series, and is equipped with a larger heat sink (3.12 slot), and a shorter card body design, which has a wider range of chassis compatibility; The widened air vents on the strong aluminum alloy back panel can provide more abundant airflow than the previous generation graphics card, and it is equipped with an 11-blade axial fan.

The new TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has built-in dual BIOS switches, and a newly designed ARGB TUF logo lighting module, which can be customized according to your preferences, showing your unique gaming fashion; military-grade capacitors and fully automatic manufacturing processes can reduce the traditional The uncertainty of the artificial production line maintains the stable kinetic energy required for the game, and players have no worries when they are on the battlefield.

As for ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, it has a brand-new appearance and an upgraded cooling system. In addition to the classic black/white color scheme, it also has retro-futuristic design elements to add personality, such as the translucent window on the top radiator, which will become a favorite Ideal for low profile style assemblers.

Not only the ventilated aluminum backplane, 0dB technology, and 11-blade axial fan, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti also adopts a dual-fan cooling solution, which reduces the total length of the graphics card to 227mm, for those who want to save system space It is a great boon for gamers, and the double ball bearings also ensure that the fan has a longer service life; in addition, users can easily deploy existing computers through a single 8Pin PCIe power connector, and the installation is more arbitrary. The new graphics card was exhibited at the ASUS booth at COMPUTEX 2023.

ASUS booth number: M0810 in the system and solution area.