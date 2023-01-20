We haven’t heard anything about Crafton’s mysterious and tantalizing secret project since the first trailer came out in September.

Until today, we only know what we saw in the trailer and the little information that came out at the time: It will be an action game developed using Unreal Engine 5, based on the Korean fantasy novel “The Bird That Drinks Tears”, and written by Wufeng Team development.

But now, thanks to a Reddit forum, we’ve been able to check out some concept sketches that are supposed to come from the game… the clues that connect them to The Birds That Drink Tears are the temple-like architecture of Angkor Wat, and the Modeling of swords carried by characters seen in some temples to see through the size of buildings or objects on screen.

The tear-drinking bird (working title) remains one of the biggest mysteries of the 2022 announcement, but hopefully we’ll have more news in the new year, though Crafton remains mum. In the meantime, here’s the first trailer, which you can watch below.