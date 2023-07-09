Concerned about e-cars? German customers ignore Tesla

Tesla can be satisfied. Even years after the breakthrough, the e-car pioneer is rushing from one sales high to the next. Around the world, Elon Musk’s floats are more popular than ever. In the whole world? No, a small car country opposes the trend.

Tesla: International top, in Deutschland Flop?

Self-praise stinks, but in this case you could Give Tesla a pat on the back. In the second quarter of 2023, the electric car manufacturer exceeded its own expectations and with over 466.000 piece so far the most electric cars sold in a quarter (Source: Auto Motor Sport). The record relates to sales around the world, while it looks different in Germany.

Because in this country Tesla is facing a problem: Compared to the same period last year, sales of electric cars have made a leap with an increase of 177 percent. But in this comparison period (Q2 2022) Tesla performed particularly poorly.

The Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) lists for April, May and June 2023 a total of 15,702 newly registered Teslas. In contrast to the less than 4,000 new registrations in Q2 2022, this is a success. But in numbers Tesla’s sales in Germany will fall almost to the value of early 2022 return. In the first quarter, the KBA counted 14,408 new Teslas (source: KBA via Teslamag).

The reasons for the poor performance a year ago are quite clear: The Gigafactory in Grünheide was not yet up to speed. Also came from China due to pandemic-related production restrictions hardly any replenishment of e-cars.

Lease an e-car and collect an environmental bonus

E-cars are becoming increasingly popular, but Tesla is not aware of it at the moment

These issues do not apply in 2023. Nevertheless, Tesla does not deliver in Germany, that Customer interest seems to be waning – despite the massive price cuts. A market saturation for Tesla in Germany would be uncomfortable. After all, German customers represent the most important national market in Europe. At the same time it would be a bad signal effect, when interest in Teslas wanes in the home of the European Gigafactory of all places.

Did you already know this about Tesla?

However, it remains to be seen whether this is actually the case. If the current sales weakness is only temporary, Tesla can easily get over that. After all, things are going better internationally than ever before. However, the economic situation could also speak for a general reluctance of Tesla customers. We will probably know more with the next quarterly figures at the earliest.

Overall, the interest of German car buyers in e-cars has recovered from the beginning of the year: According to the KBA, 52,988 BEVs were newly registered, an increase of 64.4 percent compared to the previous year. The share of electric cars in all new registrations is 18.9 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

