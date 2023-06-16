Conduct and record video interviews

How to conduct an interview with experts and formulate the right questions

Interviews with experts are a good way to provide specialist knowledge and learning content. If you record this as a video, you can keep the knowledge of the experts permanently and flexibly available. But what should you consider when conducting an interview? Are there technical aspects of video recording or interview techniques to formulate the right questions? We have written down useful information about conducting and recording expert interviews for you.

Find the right questions and the right interview technique

In order to convey knowledge efficiently, content must be presented in a way that is easy to understand and well prepared. Are you e.g. B. Instructors and trainers in a company, then you want to make employees successful in the workplace. The subject matter experts have a different role: They should have comprehensive expert knowledge on a specific topic. Their knowledge and expertise can help a company operate at its best.

An important question arises here. How do you get just the right amount of information for your content from the subject matter experts? Put yourself in the position of the experts. Subject matter experts typically have a different perspective on business needs and often see their own role in a different light. Always keep this difference in mind when working with your subject matter experts. Our 6 tips can help you build a good relationship with your expert, formulate the right questions and perfect your interview technique:

1. Actively listen

Active listening can be learned. The art of listening will help you in all areas of life, including when working with subject matter experts. Subject matter experts may seem difficult at first meeting, but that’s often because the experts are so committed to their topic.

Icebreakers are good for finding common ground. Tell about your successes and difficult projects. Think about what you want to communicate and why.

When listening actively, you should pay attention to the message, but also signal verbally and non-verbally that you are giving your expert full attention. Pay attention to what is expressed between the lines. Emotional sensitivity helps you better understand your subject matter expert’s perspective.

2. Break down communication barriers

Communication barriers prevent open and profitable communication. Find a communication style that works well for both parties. Knowing how your subject matter expert is feeling (angry, excited, frustrated, satisfied with the project work) is a tremendous communication advantage. Don’t just listen to the verbal message, develop a sensitivity for the unspoken messages and emotions. Subject matter experts love their subject. Make the experts feel recognized and respected.

3. Take your interview partner’s nervousness away

Even if an expert has specialist knowledge in a field, that doesn’t mean that he/she goes into an interview confidently and relaxed. As an interviewer, you not only have to ask the right questions, but also ensure that the interview situation is pleasant. If the expert is nervous and excited in front of the camera, the consequences are different than in a written interview. Slips of the tongue, dropouts or unfinished sentences have to be reworked and this is only possible to a certain extent in the video.

In order to get the expert used to the interview situation, you should not start with the difficult questions right away, but rather slowly approach the topic and even make some small talk. You can cut out content that is irrelevant later.

4. Avoid making hasty assumptions

You may instinctively assume that the subject matter experts share your perspective and that both sides think and act in the same way. However, the assumption of a “false consensus”, that is, the belief that our interlocutors agree with our views, can lead to conflict. To avoid this, you should avoid making hasty assumptions to convince your experts. Prepare for possible differences by asking questions, e.g. B. “I understand that you say…” or “How can I understand that? Why is this important?”. Such questions bring you closer to your goal.

5. Allow for different opinions

Conflicts can be opportunities! Differing opinions do not have to mean the end of the cooperation. Learn strategies for creative conflict resolution. Talk about the facts and how you assess them. Try to understand why your expert rejects certain content, images or processes. Present yourself as a partner and not as a power manager. Admit your mistakes, apologize outright, and don’t be quick to judge others’ actions. You should also be willing to change your mind.

6. Formulate expectations

It is always good to have certain basic rules of cooperation. Formulating expectations helps everyone involved with orientation. The expert does not necessarily have to know your project inside out. Establish clear guidelines for communication and collaboration.

Organize the collaboration to minimize the number of necessary meetings and interview appointments. You can also use our tips and tools for good teamwork.

Everyone needs to know the deadlines. The expert should be on board and agree to the schedule.

Make notes about pre-meetings in a document accessible to all to avoid misunderstandings. For video calls, Snagit is suitable for quickly and easily creating a screen recording instead of a written protocol.

Conduct interview and record video

After you have dealt with the conduct of the interview, the actual preparation of the recording of your expert interview begins. We have also put together useful information for you on this.

The preparation: set up the interview picture

Before starting the interview, ensure that the recording situation is set up and only ask your expert to come in when everything is in place. Because finding a suitable background, framing the picture, setting up the light and checking the sound can take a while. Have someone on your team about the same size as the Expert set up the seated position. Then all you have to do is slightly adjust the camera and light when you start the interview. In the classic interview position, the interviewee is placed at the intersection of two thirds and looks into the open half of the picture.

Which interview technique should be used?

Should you and your questions appear in the video? Or just the expert’s answers? Depending on the form of the interview, you will be in the picture and the recording situation will be different. If the interviewer is part of the recording, then a trial run is worthwhile, because asking questions must also be practiced! A relaxed and at the same time serious posture of the interviewer paired with very reduced movements are important.

Choose to only show the experts in the video and e.g. For example, to fade in the questions in the lower third, as the interviewer you sit close to the camera in order to draw the expert’s line of sight towards the camera. Then be careful not to interrupt the expert, e.g. B. by approving noises, because that has to be cut out afterwards. Instead, use small gestures like nodding your head or smiling to let the expert know you’re listening.

Subtle make-up for men too

Even if you or your interview partner are men, simple make-up is helpful. A little powder is usually enough to hide a shiny forehead, or a concealer to cover up dark circles under the eyes. Your interview partner will thank you.

Choose the right microphone and adjust the sound

Only use the camera’s built-in microphone for audio synchronization later. For the actual sound recording you need an external microphone, e.g. B. a lavalier microphone that you can attach to your clothing. Integrated microphones often do not deliver good quality and nothing is more annoying when watching a video than a bad sound. Therefore, please also note our 10 tips for good sound recording and avoid e.g. B. disturbing outside noise. If you have the opportunity, you can also set up a noise gate. Use the first few minutes of the interview (the small talk) to check and adjust the tone.

Set up the light

In addition to camera position and sound, lighting is crucial for video quality. If possible, use several light sources for good lighting. This avoids unwanted shadow formation. When recording speakers, good lighting is ideally mounted about 30 cm above eye level in order to illuminate the face well. The so-called 3-point lighting offers an ideal set-up, but alternatives such as window lights and LED panel lights can also be used.