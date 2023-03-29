The Digital Design & UX Next conference celebrates its premiere on June 14th and 15th in Munich. In one and a half days, 20 lectures deal with the design of digital material. The conference focuses on the holistic design of good digital products, because programming is not everything: software and other digital products need the right interface to us humans.

Expertise such as UX design, product management and testing must come together in interdisciplinary teams in order to identify and use technology potential. Digital design is a profession with tools and knowledge of materials.

The of dpunkt.verlag and heise Developer Digital Design & UX Next, organized in cooperation with MaibornWolff, is primarily aimed at product and service managers, usability & user experience professionals, digital designers, requirement engineers and product owners.

Digital design and UX expertise

The program includes the following lectures:

Are digital designers the new product owners?

From UX novice to expert: How UX became an integrated part of product development

Digital Design Detectives: Which is more important – discovering or designing?

UX in robotics – everyday work between man and machine

Can digital designers actually still be saved with their ideas?

The keynote is dedicated to the topic of digital design and sustainability. The first day will be rounded off with a discussion in the form of a fishbowl.

Tickets for the conference are available until May 17 at the early bird price of 559 euros (plus 19% VAT). Anyone who would like to be informed about the course of Digital Design & UX Next can register for the newsletter or the Follow organizers on Twitter. The hashtag for Twitter is #DDUX.



(rme)

