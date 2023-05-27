confirmations on the price of the expected flagship

Some time has passed since the Global announcement of Xiaomi 13 Ultra, a smartphone that stands out for an exceptional photographic department. However, it seems that the time for the device to arrive in Europe is now approaching, given that important indiscretions have emerged regarding the alleged European price of Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

In this regard, as reported by Gizchina and GSMArena, as well as confirmed by the well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal on Twitterthe cost of the device for what concerns the Old Continent it would be 1,499 euros. Among other things, Agarwal also indicated that the configuration linked to the smartphone should be the one with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory.

In any case, we recall that previous rumors hinted that the device could have arrived in Europe at a cost of 1,299 euros, so now the rumors are a bit “correcting the shot” regarding the price. Apart from that, of course for now there is nothing officialso we’ll see if the rumors will actually be confirmed or not.

Among other things, the rumors also indicate that the device could be launched in Green and Black colors, as well as with a 90W charger in the package. For the rest, precise details are not yet known regarding when the launch will take place in Europe, given that the sources indicate everything only as arriving “soon”.