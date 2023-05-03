Home » Confirmed for release on May 9th!The overseas version of HUAWEI P60 will officially debut next Tuesday
【MOBILE】Huawei’s photography flagship HUAWEI P60 series has been well-received after its launch in China. The good news is that overseas users don’t have to wait any longer, because the manufacturer announced earlier that it will hold a global press conference next Tuesday (May 9th). Officially launched the P60 series of camera phones in overseas markets.

Earlier, Huawei spoke on the official Twitter account of Huawei Mobile, announcing that it will hold a global conference next Tuesday (May 9), and clearly stated that the HUAWEI P60 series will be the key product of the conference. The promotional documents of the press conference focus on the blue-toned waves and beaches as the art design, which is estimated to imply that the top-of-the-line model HUAWEI P60 Art will also have the opportunity to appear overseas.

The National Bank version of the HUAWEI P60 series has three models of the standard version, P60, P60 Pro, and P60 Art. The entire series uses its own XMAGE imaging technology and pre-loads the HarmonyOS 3.1 operating system. Among them, the P60 is equipped with a 4G customized version of the Snapdragon 8+ chipset, a 48-megapixel OIS main mirror, a 13-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel RYYB array OIS telephoto; the P60 Pro upgrades the telephoto end to a 48-megapixel RYYB array three-axis The shockproof periscope telephoto lens and wide-angle lens photosensitive elements are also upgraded to the RYYB array.

