Yesterday, the Dutch website GalaxyClub found out on Geekbench, a benchmark site, that it is believed to be the score of the US version of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5. Since there are still several months before the release date of the two folding phones, the running score results at this stage are not of much reference value, but it allows us to know the basic specifications of the new phone.

Same processor as S23 series

According to the running results published by Geekbench, both the Galaxy Z Fold5 and the Galaxy Z Flip5 will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor specially provided by Qualcomm for Samsung, which is consistent with the one used in the Galaxy S23 series. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, slightly overclocked CPU and GPU for improved performance.

The running score is better than S23

The Galaxy Z Fold5 with the number SM-F946U scored 2,014 and 5,022 points in single-core and multi-core runs, and the mobile phone sent for testing was equipped with 12GB RAM; as for the Galaxy Z Flip5 with the number SM-F731U, it only had 8GB RAM, but the single-core and multi-core scores were lower. The scores are 2,030 and 5,213 points, and the pre-loaded system of the two phones is also Android 13. As a reference number, the average score of the Galaxy S23 series is around 1,500 and around 4,900.

