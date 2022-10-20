Home Technology Confronting Google and Apple: Microsoft plans to build an Xbox mobile game store | XFastest News
Whether it’s Apple’s App Store or Google’s Google Play, it has to be said that the 30% draw for games is quite an “eye-catching” income, and manufacturers often try to challenge it.

Recently, according to Microsoft’s documents submitted to the British regulator CMA, one of the purposes of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is to expand the mobile game business, which includes building its own Xbox mobile game store.

In the filing, Microsoft said the Xbox Mobile Play Store will build on Activision Blizzard’s existing player community and will try to entice players to move away from the App Store and Google Play by offering well-known and six-star content.

At the same time, Microsoft pointed out that Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty” mobile game, as well as the “Candy Crush” series are quite popular mobile games, and contributed 50% of the company’s total revenue in the first half of 2022, which will be Its capital to compete with Google and Apple.

In addition, Microsoft will allow developers to list their own stores on the Xbox mobile store, and allow operators to use their own payment systems to process in-game purchases, which will attract more developers.

source

