【APPLEFANS Apple fan report】Blessed are iPhone and Windows users~Microsoft officially opened the Microsoft Phone Link for iOS version today, which can easily connect your iPhone and Windows 11 computer, allowing you to make calls directly on the computer , send and receive iMessage messages, and even view notifications, it is a very convenient tool.

Connect your iPhone with Windows 11! Can answer calls, send iMessage messages..

undefined

Phone Link has been available on Android phones for a while now, and now Microsoft is bringing this handy tool to iOS phones as well. So as long as you are a Windows 11 user, you can easily answer incoming calls, send and receive messages, and directly access your contacts while using your computer!

However, after Phone Link is connected to the iPhone, the user can only synchronize calls, messages, and contacts, and you cannot reply to group messages, and you cannot attach media to the messages. There is a difference.

In addition, if you want to view your iPhone photos on a Windows computer, they also provide iCloud and “Photos” integration, allowing you to view them directly in the Windows 11 “Photos” app.

How to start using Phone Link for iOS?

It is actually very simple to start using the Phone Link function. You only need to enter “Phone Link” in the search box on the Windows taskbar, and then download the “Link to Windows” app on the iPhone, and then follow the instructions to complete the settings.

However, it should be noted that you need to have an iPhone with iOS 14 or later, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection, and the latest version of the Phone Link App.

*Currently, Phone Link does not support iPadOS or macOS.

If you want to see more Apple-related information at the first time, please follow the Apple fan group to get the latest news, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the first notification of the live broadcast, or join the Apple fan group to discuss your experience with everyone~

If you want to chat, you can also join our LINE chat group to find us.

Articles you definitely don’t want to miss

3 Must-Learn Features of QuickTime Built-in Mac!

Predict WWDC 2023: What new heights will new hardware products reach?

◤Fruit powder fast grab and kill within a limited time◢

Buy iPhone 14 today and get 93% off tomorrow

iphone14 super value combination discount limited time rush sale

Check it out on a limited budget!Save money by buying a welfare machine

AirPods discount up to 2,000 for a limited time