Microsoft spent hundreds of millions of dollars to build a large supercomputer, connecting thousands of Nvidia GPUs in series to provide computing power for OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

Microsoft, which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, agreed to build a massive supercomputer for the AI ​​start-up. It strings together thousands of Nvidia A100 GPUs and the Azure cloud computing platform. These GPUs are used for high-performance computing. Based on the NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand architecture, they can be connected together with high-throughput, low-latency networks. This allows OpenAI to train AI models to obtain large amounts of data and learn parameters, and develop new tools with AI functions such as ChatGPT.

Using the same set of resources that OpenAI uses to train AI models, Microsoft also uses to train its own large-scale AI models, including the new version of Bing search engine launched last month. In this way, any enterprise that wants to train a large-scale AI model can operate and improve it with the same set of resources, and Azure becomes an AI cloud that can be widely used.

“Microsoft may spend hundreds of millions of dollars on OpenAI’s project,” Scott Guthrie, Microsoft’s vice president in charge of cloud and AI business, told Bloomberg. It seems like a drop in the bucket, and Microsoft is willing to throw money at AI.

In addition, Microsoft also announced a powerful and massively scalable virtual machine for Azure on the 13th, integrating the latest NVIDIA H100 Tensor core GPU and NVIDIA Quantum 2 InfiniBand architecture, which can be scaled according to the scale of customers’ AI tasks. Microsoft notes that this allows OpenAI and other companies that rely on Azure to train larger, more complex AI models and accelerate the rollout of generative AI applications.

Microsoft personally built a large-scale supercomputer to provide AI computing power for ChatGPT, and can also customize computing resources for different customer applications, expanding the application scope of the Azure AI cloud.

(First image source: Microsoft)