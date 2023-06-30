Connectivity and businesses, interview with Marco de Luca (Lelanet)

Marco De Luca, Sales Manager of Lelanet, tells us about the priorities, trends and development of the connectivity sector for businesses.

– How is HiSolution positioned today, at an Italian and global level?

HiSolution is a Managed Service Provider (MSP) specialized in technological solutions in the fields of VoIP, UCC, Networking, Security and IT solutions, active on the market since 2005. The company continues to collect excellent results and closed 2022 with the acquisition of system integrator ICT Plus and a global turnover of 6.3 million euros generated for over 60% by recurring services. Important results were also achieved in these first 6 months of 2023. Indeed, HiSolution reports to date a 25% increase in revenue growth and a significant increase in the workforce. There are 50 employees and the new entries are largely related to professional technical figures who integrate and enrich our assistance department.

HiSolution operates through Business Units, e Lelans is the division specialized in connectivity services, Unified Communication & Collaboration for companies of any size. It stands out as an independent service provider that helps companies find the best customized solution for telecommunications that is secure, simple and reliable. Lelanet provides, as a single interlocutor, design, delivery and assistance services for corporate Telcos, facilitating the achievement of the companies’ business objectives. It responds to the connectivity needs of organizations that need to connect employees, collaborators and different offices, providing the best tailor-made solution for the customer.

– What are the strengths of Lelanet?

Lelanet stands out on the market for several aspects: first of all for the customization of Telco solutions and the recognized expertise in adapting and configuring services based on the specific needs of the customer. At the basis of this competence lies an in-depth knowledge of the market and the solutions it offers and the ability to select and propose the connectivity, communication and data transmission options that best meet specific needs.

Furthermore, the quality of the after-sales services that are provided by HiSolution’s internal NOC allows us to offer timely and reliable support for the resolution of any problem or customer question. Access to the NOC is direct, without backoffice filters or waiting times for opening tickets. The NOC is considered the flagship of the company and is made up of dedicated, specialized and certified technicians who respond H24-7/7, and was implemented in 2022 in the awareness that ensuring customer satisfaction is equivalent to maintaining a relationship of long life with them.

As mentioned, Lelanet is an independent service provider and technology independence indicates the ability to offer telecommunications solutions that are not tied to a particular technology or vendor. The approach is therefore based on flexibility and knowledge of the various technologies available on the market, for cable connectivity, mobile networks, satellite networks, wireless networks, which Lelanet is able to advise and implement by selecting the best solution for the customer, based on the specific needs and opportunities offered by the market. This independence ensures that customers receive a customized solution that is optimized for their needs, without being locked into a single technology or vendor.

Finally, among the strengths we can include the assessment or evaluation and analysis of the needs and Telco infrastructure of an organization. Lelanet applies a thorough assessment of connectivity needs, required bandwidth, areas for improvement and optimization opportunities in the Telco space to enable customers to get a clear picture of their telecom needs and adopt optimal solutions to improve the performance and profitability of their infrastructure.

– What are the development strategies for the medium term? What are you proposing today and which services will arrive in 2023?

The company has been active on the market for over 10 years and in 2021 it changed its name from IGS Connect to Lelanet, becoming a business unit of HiSolution. Lelanet operates with direct and indirect customers, thanks to the collaboration with the partner Leonet (Var Group), specialized in the supply of connectivity and communication solutions and services for companies of various sizes. Collaboration that has proved successful and that drives us to work on expanding this type of approach and to imagine the creation of a network of partners.

We are currently initiating a series of contacts with what we believe could be our ideal partners, i.e. system integrators specialized in IT services who need to integrate their connectivity offer with recurring services centered on Telcos in which we are highly skilled. We are counting on being able to create a substantial network of partners within a couple of years in order to be able to offer our customers ever more complete and integrated services capable of responding to the most diverse needs. In this context, we plan to launch dedicated training procedures to share the skills acquired in the Telco sector with partners so that they can be integrated with the offers to be offered to customers.

We have also included an additional SIM management service, in the mobile sector, through which we support the customer in fleet management, SIM management, their activation and termination, providing benchmarks, and making changes to the contractual conditions to avoid bill shocks in case of travel abroad.

– Which markets are you going to target? As privileged observers, can you tell us how your networking segment is moving?

The value services offered by Lelanet in the telecommunications field are aimed at companies of any size and sector, with the exception of micro-enterprises which are unlikely to have any need for Telco implementations of a certain size.

As far as the networking segment is concerned, it is clear that an expansion of new generation networks is underway. 5G networks offer faster connection speeds, higher capacity and reduced latency, paving the way for new service and application opportunities, such as IoT, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Additionally, enterprises are increasingly adopting the SDN approach, which allows for greater flexibility and control of networks by enabling centralized management and greater automation.

Network security has also become a priority with ever-increasing cybersecurity threats. Not to mention cloud computing which sees networks play a crucial role in connecting local infrastructures to cloud resources. Enterprises are increasingly demanding the implementation of scalable and flexible network architectures to support access to cloud services and ensure reliable performance.

Finally, as mentioned, the IoT leading to the multiplication of connected devices ranging from home automation systems to industrial applications with the consequent need to implement robust and reliable networks to support the growing number of connected devices.

It is evident how much there is actually a variability of services, both in terms of quantity and quality, which lead to access to connectivity and how much business needs are to always have high-performance connectivity.

– The last few years have marked a run-up by companies to remote work solutions. This is certainly an important opportunity to modernize obsolete work practices, improving processes, procedures and the agility of companies. What considerations can you make?

Undoubtedly the acceleration in the digitalization process of companies that was generated by the years marked by the pandemic and by the blockages of activities has changed both the way of working and the demand from companies. This has generated a strong demand not only for UCC tools to be able to work from anywhere and in any context but also the need for solutions that could allow fast, solid and secure connections to allow companies to continue working without interruptions.

– Networking, connectivity and UCC. What do you offer to customers to encourage their digital transformation?

Lelanet proposes projects that guarantee the continuity of high-performance and cutting-edge connectivity and voice services. Our task is to propose quality projects by identifying the best supplier and customizing solutions tailored to the customer’s needs.

Specifically, we respond to the growing need for stable connections to avoid disruptions and high bandwidth performance (thanks to our internal NOC who deals remotely and proactively with possible problems), with projects that provide for the integration between UCC technological solutions in multi-tenant cloud, we carry out projects with Microsoft Teams and LAN and WLAN network infrastructures, also monitoring the quality of the network. We also offer IT security services and carry out Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test.

