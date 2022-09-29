A few months ago, Sony announced that it would launch a PlayStation loyalty program. Dubbed PlayStation Stars, the idea behind the initiative is to provide players with a way to earn digital collectibles and points, all by simply punching in and playing their favorite games. With the news long in the books, Sony is looking to launch PlayStation Stars globally.

In some places, this has already happened since PlayStation Stars has arrived in Asia (including Japan), as a recent blog post said. The rest of the world will have to wait a little longer, with North and South America getting the feature on October 5, and Europe, Australia and New Zealand all getting the initiative on October 13.

While PlayStation Stars is free to access on iOS and Android devices or through the PlayStation website, you’ll need a PlayStation Network account to get its benefits.

As for the type of rewards this will provide, there will be figurines and other digital collectibles to commemorate your accomplishments. They won’t be tradable, so don’t expect this to be some kind of NFT platform because that’s not the case.