Construction Site Safety: The VIA Mobile360 Heavy Equipment Safety System provides vehicle operators with timely audio and visual warnings about potential threats.

The novelty was presented at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, the major construction trade show in North America, from March 14 to 18, 2023. The VIA Mobile360 Heavy Equipment Safety System combines a bright video SVS 360° with the fusion technology of the radar sensors vSense mmWave. This provides operators of construction, excavation and mining vehicles with accurate real-time alerts of approaching vehicles, machinery and people. In any weather, lighting and work condition.

Minimize the risk of accidents on hazardous construction sites

Rugged and flexible design, including an IP67-rated waterproof casing. Support up to eight IP69K rated cameras and eight 77GHz mmWave radar sensors. The system can be installed on all major classes of heavy vehicles: dump trucks, wheel loaders, bulldozers, concrete mixers, oil trucks, high capacity forklifts.

Construction site safety – Intelligent detection technologies

Richard Brown, VP International Marketing, VIA Technologies, Inc.

Using intelligent sensing and sensor fusion technologies, the VIA Mobile360 Heavy Equipment Safety System prevents accidents. It does this at construction and mining sites by eliminating blind spots around large vehicles. Also providing accurate and timely alerts whenever it detects one potential threat to safety. Innovative features such as configurable warning and hazard detection zones and adaptive detection help you optimize your system. To meet specific implementation requirements and evolving needs.

VIA Mobile360 Heavy Equipment Safety System

The VIA Mobile360 Heavy Equipment Safety System is a complete solution that includes an IP67-rated, ruggedized waterproof enclosure. Up to eight FOV-190° 720p automotive grade cameras with IP69K rating. Eight FOV-150° 77GHz mmWave IP69K radar sensors. Then an 8″ (1280×720) industrial display, a high quality loudspeaker and a 4G LTE module kit for North America. A variety of mounts and cables are also available.

Minimizing the risk of accidents is now possible

Scalable design. VIA Mobile360 Heavy Equipment Safety System can be implemented seamlessly in a wide range of fleet vehicles. To meet evolving requirements, vSense, vCare and vSafe application and service updates can be delivered POTA to each vehicle. This is to improve the functionality of the system and future-proof the investment.

People detection and obstacle detection. The system has two configurable zones for warning and critical detection. So as to warn operators of potential hazards around the left, right and rear sides of the vehicle. Whenever it detects an object or person in either zone, it displays a color-coded indicator on the screen in the operator’s cab. If it deems you pose a threat due to its trajectory, a blue box will flash around the color-coded indicator. The corresponding audio alert will also play to warn the operator of imminent danger.

Supported vehicles. It can be installed on a wide variety of vehicles, including CAT 972M, CAT 980M, CAT 988K, CAT 775F and John Deere 724. VIA Mobile360 Heavy Equipment Safety System comes with a full range of customization services.