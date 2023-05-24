Consumer advice center warns Amazon customers about email fraud

Again and again scammers try to get their hands on user data via fake emails. Amazon is also often used as the supposed sender. We reveal which scams are currently causing trouble on behalf of the online retailer.

Amazon is one of the most popular online shops in Germany. So it’s no wonder that scammers like to use the name Amazon for their scams. The consumer centers also warn at regular intervals about e-mails that can be dangerous for customers. TECHBOOK reveals which alleged Amazon e-mails customers should currently beware of.

Fraudulent emails claiming account suspension

The consumer advice center is currently receiving more and more fraudulent e-mails aimed at Amazon customers. The subject alone suggests an acute emergency: “Case – information on activity access – account statement status [ Alert ]“. This urgency is typical of phishing emails and then continues in the message. Amazon users are notified of alleged suspicious activity on their account. The account had to be temporarily blocked for “security reasons”.

Now you supposedly have to react within the next 24 hours, otherwise the account will be gone forever. There is also talk that in this case all pending orders would be cancelled. Below the text there is a corresponding button with the inscription “Check now”. However, whoever clicks on it does not start the alleged verification process, but instead enables the fraudsters to access other personal data.

The main feature of the phishing email in the name of Amazon is that it contains a correct personal salutation. In return, both the presentation of the email and the sender clearly indicate an attempt at fraud. If you are still unsure, contact Amazon yourself and check the statements in the e-mail. Do not click on the button or any other link that was sent to you unsolicited by e-mail.

You should also be careful with this e-mail, which is said to come from Amazon Photo: TECHBOOK via Verbraucherzentrale

Warning about alleged account validation

The consumer advice center is currently warning of a scam that is not entirely new, but appears again in different variants. As a result, Amazon customers are increasingly being told that an “unauthorized party” has allegedly accessed their account. For protection, the account on the platform was blocked and all orders were canceled. In order to have access again, the customer must now validate all account data again. These phishing emails come from scammers who apply additional pressure by threatening permanent account deletion after 24 hours.

Many Amazon customers are currently receiving such emails. Photo: TECHBOOK via Verbraucherzentrale

If you look closely, you will discover several spelling mistakes. Such a threat of deletion if a deadline is not met is also often an indication of an attempt at fraud. You should never click on the corresponding button in the message, but rather move the message to the spam folder and, if necessary, also report it to the consumer advice center.

Fake Amazon invoices

The Lower Saxony consumer advice center warns of another common scam. She advises Amazon customers to check their invoices carefully. Fraudsters are currently sending emails informing them of alleged problems with payment processing. The special feature: those affected received this e-mail after they had actually shopped on Amazon. They are sent in the name of the alleged seller. To complete the purchase, customers should “simply transfer the money directly to the merchant’s account,” according to the instruction. However, the account provided is located in Spain and belongs to scammers, not Amazon sellers.

Anyone who receives such or similarly written payment requests on behalf of Amazon should therefore be particularly careful. The easiest way is to ignore and delete the emails. If you still have doubts, you can check the status of your order directly in your Amazon account. In an emergency, the customer support of the online retailer will also help.

Alleged password errors

There were multiple password errors when logging into the Amazon account – if you get such a warning, be careful. Because they come from scammers who try to get the login data of the users. In the email, the scammers point out the alleged errors and ask those affected to confirm their Amazon account information via a link. Otherwise your account may be blocked.

However, the link contained in the e-mail leads to a fake form that the sender can use to access all sensitive data and thus gain access to the user’s Amazon account. If this happens, the damage to those affected can quickly become high. Recipients of the e-mail should therefore ignore it, move it to the spam folder and never click on links. If you are still unsure whether everything is OK with your Amazon account, you should check your access directly with the online retailer. To do this, enter the link to Amazon directly in the browser’s address bar to avoid going to bogus sites.

Email threatens account suspension

The consumer advice center in North Rhine-Westphalia also warns of another scam with phishing emails that threaten an alleged blocking of the Amazon account. The e-mails have the subject “Information: New update regarding your customer data” and make the recipient believe that they come directly from the online retailer. In fact, however, it is scammers who try to get their hands on customers’ private data.

The email states that a problem has been detected with the account and that the current account information needs to be updated. As long as this has not happened, your Amazon account will be blocked. A link in the e-mail should make it particularly easy for the recipients to verify their customer and account data. However, the link does not lead to Amazon, but to a website created by the fraudsters, from which they can access the data.

Alleged email from Amazon warns of account suspension Photo: Consumer Center NRW

According to the consumer advice center, the fraudulent email can be easily identified as a fake based on the missing salutation and the atypical layout. She advises recipients not to open such emails and instead delete them directly.

Amazon Prime email scam attempt

Another scam is targeting Amazon Prime customers. You are currently receiving more and more e-mails in which payment arrears are pointed out. It says exactly that the bill for the monthly subscription with Amazon Prime has not been settled. A card problem is to blame and the customer account is therefore suspended for security reasons. The addressee must now update their payment information within six days in order to avert termination of their membership and be able to use the Amazon Prime service again. The email contains a link for this purpose, but it apparently leads to a fraudulent site.

Recognizing false emails and reacting correctly

In the past few days and weeks, consumer protection has repeatedly raised the alarm about the false Amazon e-mails. The online retailer is also aware of the problem. On its website, Amazon gives its customers tips to recognize phishing and to protect themselves from this and future fraud attempts. You should always pay attention to the following points:

Pay attention to the salutation

Customers are always addressed by name in (real) emails from Amazon Prime. With the wrong ones that are currently being used, it just means “hello” – often and in this case as well, an indication of phishing.

The amount requested is incorrect

In the circulating e-mails, an amount of 10.71 euros (plus taxes) is reminded. However, Prime customers pay €7.99 for their monthly subscription.

Amazon never requests data via email

“Amazon will never ask you to send personal information via email,” the mail order company’s website says.

Always check the sender address

Furthermore, Amazon advises never to open links given in emails of questionable origin. Real Amazon email addresses always ended with @amazon.de.

