Consumer center warns of expensive mistakes

Many people in Germany are unsettled. They still don’t know what heating to install to be well prepared for the future. The consumer advice center now gives a clear recommendation and warns of a cost trap that is imminent as early as 2024 and will get worse over time.

Consumer center warns of new gas heating

If you now have to install a new heating system, you should definitely not choose a gas heating system. This is recommended by Ramona Pop, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV) in the “Rheinische Post” (via Tagesschau). The Cost of installing a new gas heater are lately not only compared to 2021 increased sharply by 25 percentbut it also come high follow-up costs towards owners of gas heaters. Because from 2024 onwards, the CO2 price for fossil fuels will increase significantly every year.

A typical gas heater produces 200 grams of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilowatt hour. With a consumption of 10,000 kilowatt hours, the Additional costs per year from 2024 to around 70 euros. Mind you, the surcharge only refers to the CO2 price depending on consumption, which will continue to rise year after year. This does not include rising costs for the gas itself.

What you need to know about heat pumps:

No normal citizen understands the heating law

Pop continues to criticize the debacle surrounding the new heating law. This was not improved by the debate and it still lacks real clarity. Most citizens are overwhelmed by the many options and do not know which way to go. There is also a risk of real cost traps, such as in the case of gas heating systems that are quickly installed, which will produce extremely high follow-up costs over time.

Although the new heating law was revised, it was stopped by the Federal Constitutional Court shortly before the Bundestag’s summer recess. It did not go to the vote because Parliament did not have enough time to properly examine and understand the draft. So the nail-biter continues.

