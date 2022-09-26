Even though Defiance was announced two years ago and has been shown multiple times, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the mysterious horror adventure coming out next month. But now we have more information, as developer Ebb Software has been participating in a Reddit AMA.

In addition to this, they reveal the adventure “Between six and eight hours, but maybe more if you explore the world and all the details it contains”. Ebbing Tide Studios also finally explains what Contempt really is; a nightmare-themed puzzle game:

“Contempt is not a first-person shooter, but an immersive horror experience. To underscore this, the game’s puzzles form an integral part of the story and are not designed to be distracting. Felt like they were added as an afterthought. They enriched the player’s experience and as the game progressed it became clear that everything seemed to have a cause and purpose… The biggest mystery was unraveling what that was.

However, some shooting elements come into play later in the game and are critical to the player’s survival.

We even got a very clear answer to the question of whether the game will be delayed again, the developer said; “Not even the slightest possibility”。

Defiance launches on October 21st for PC and Xbox Series S/X. It will also be added to Game Pass on the same day. Earlier this week, we received an eight-minute prologue video for Scorn, which you can check out below to get a taste of the atmosphere of this terrifying adventure.