We’ve suffered countless game delays in recent years, one of which has been mass delayed is Nightmare Defiance, which was originally scheduled to release around the launch of the Xbox Series S/X.

This summer, it was finally confirmed that it would arrive on October 21st, but with the game already in the gold rush, Ebb Software apparently thought they might as well give customers an early try. In doing so, they’ve also avoided other big releases like Gotham Knights and Borderlands A New Story, both of which are set to launch on October 21st, along with Persona 5 Royal, which will also feature Multiple formats debut. On top of that, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is coming on October 28th, which is likely to get a lot of attention.

So the new date for contempt is October 14th. It will be released on PC and Xbox Series S/X at that time, and has been included with Game Pass from day one.