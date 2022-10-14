Every now and then, a game has been in development for so long that you start to lose faith in whether it will actually be released. Five years ago, I remember Scorn sponsored the podcast I was listening to at the time. The game was then described as a style project with a dull and vulgar vibe. Now, having finally played Defiance, I can say that the description is very faithful. Scorn is a rather unique experience, and it’s easy to see why it took developer Ebb Software so long to complete the game.

Scorn is very minimalistic in the way the story is told, and after playing the game, I’m still not quite sure what I went through. You’re a human-like creature, open your eyes, and then you have to find out what’s going on without any narrative except the world and the puzzles you have to solve. On the one hand it works great because it’s your own interpretation that creates the story, but on the other hand it all feels a little pointless because your in-game avatar has no personality and makes you wonder what the hell is going on .

So I had to force myself through the first few hours because the game didn’t try to account for me. In essence, puzzles are stories, and without them you’ll be running around grey and brown rooms that all look very similar. I also had trouble finding the right trigger to get the ball rolling at first, as all the other puzzles in the first area depend on solving a specific initial puzzle. Fortunately, I finally found it, and once it was solved, the other puzzles started to make sense.

Here is an ad:

What I’m missing is an egg-like thing (in Scorn, objects are often grotesque or disfigured) with a crib with a crippled and moaning creature inside. After using it in several puzzles, you can kill or free the creature. Then, you have to go through several puzzles, depending on whether you free or kill it. Whichever option you choose, you end up using the creature’s arm to open the first door, which was previously locked.

It’s also an example of storytelling in the game, as you immediately start wondering what this strange creature is and why is it an egg? As I said, even after finishing the game, I’m not too sure. This is also why I think contempt is very polarizing, as there is no clear answer other than my own interpretation of many strange events.

Here is an ad:

It might appeal to some people, but personally, it’s hard for me to explore this grotesque world without the story pushing me, because the world is very, very frustrating and not particularly fun to live in. I understand what Ebb Software is trying to do, but I actually hate every minute and I have to take a lot of breaks because it actually affects my mood if I’m in the world for too long. It’s a stylistic choice, and I respect that, but the vibe really frustrates me. But if this extreme bleak appeals to you, it certainly works. What keeps me going are the really creative puzzles that actually start to make sense once you get used to the weird logic that rules the world of contempt. The difficulty increases gradually, but never gets too difficult.

Visually, Scorn is a lovely mush of dark brown and grey, with ominous music enhancing the dreary atmosphere. While certainly characteristic, there are several puzzles where you have to find different rooms, have to flip switches or solve puzzles, which is certainly not uncommon for the genre. The thing is, I spent more time navigating the sometimes rather complicated taupe maze than actually solving the puzzles. Ebb Software tries to get around this by highlighting interactive areas in red, but it really starts to test your patience when you can’t find the room in the first place. It doesn’t get any better late in the game either, and you also have to deal with enemies that respawn after you’ve defeated them for a while. With all the back and forth, this quickly becomes a real hassle.

Early in the game, your only weapon is a spear that can be used to stab enemies, but later you can upgrade your power so you can fire grenades, etc. But make no mistake, this is by no means a shooter. Yes, you have to shoot those pesky creatures that want to hurt you, but these weapons are mostly used to solve puzzles. For example, there is a boss fight where the grenade launcher must be used strategically to defeat the boss. After the boss, the grenade launcher also has to be used in several places to solve regular puzzles, which is a rather creative feature. It also adds to the world building, as everything in Scorns feels interconnected – sometimes in a very nasty and tangible sense.

As mentioned earlier, Contempt is not a very colorful or enjoyable game. The world is brown, industrial, ugly, and the atmosphere is oppressive and oppressive. Besides, everything was very dark, with a sickly gray fog covering most of the world. You’ll soon have the uneasy feeling of being trapped in the belly of a beast because everything is organic and there are pulsating walls covered in slime, and worse. At the start of the game, you have a gadget on your arm that allows you to interact with puzzles, and in order to open things like doors, you have to put your fingers or hands into holes that look like various body openings. It’s pretty vulgar, but goes well with the overall vibe of the game. As mentioned, it’s not for everyone, but it’s impressively fulfilled in all the nasty places.

Scorn is a strange game. While visually stylized, it’s very demanding from the player and you won’t get any instructions from the developer. The only way out is to allow yourself to be drawn to the game’s obnoxious, but also slightly hypnotic atmosphere, which will help master the logic of the puzzles. It’s certainly not a game where you sit back and relax, as it requires quite a bit of dedication. I absolutely love some parts of the game and don’t care about others at all, but you can’t tell from Ebb Software that they have a clear vision for the game and they chose to stick to it from start to finish.