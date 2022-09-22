Continue the story of “Monkey Island Little Hero 2” and “Return to Monkey Island” on Steam and Switch platforms

At the beginning of April this year, it was confirmed that it will create a new work under the name of “Return to Monkey Island”, and it will be produced by Lucasfilm Games and Terrible Toybox, and will be released by Devolver Digital. It has been officially launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The story of the new game will be set to develop after “Monkey Island Little Hero” and “Monkey Island Little Hero 2: Richard’s Revenge”. At the same time, the plot will be written by Dave Grossman, the original screenwriter of the “Monkey Island Little Hero” series, and the protagonist Guybrush Threepwood. Dominic Armato will still be the voice dub, and the original team of the “Monkey Island Little Heroes” series will be responsible for the soundtrack of this new work.

In addition, the visual design is more responsible for the “Knight andbicycle” (Knights and Bikes), “Tearaway” (Tearaway) and other award-winning visual designer Rex Crowle, together with the original creative team responsible for the art design of “Return to Monkey Island”, at the same time released the content of the film “Monkey Island”. The “Little Hero” series of works has become a role in the debut.

The story of “Return to Monkey Island” will continue the story of “Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge” (Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge), which was launched in 1991, and will add new characters. Players will interact with the protagonist Guybrush. Threepwood continues to unearth the secrets of Monkey Island.

"The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the United News Network is authorized to reprint. 》

