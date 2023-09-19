Contra: Operation Galuga Coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and More in 2024!

KONAMI and WayForward Announce Release of New Contra Game: Contra: Operation Galuga

Gamers rejoice as KONAMI and WayForward have joined forces to bring a new installment of the beloved Contra series to multiple gaming platforms. Contra: Operation Galuga is set to be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and other platforms in early 2024. Fans can look forward to both a digital version and a physical product version suitable for home game platforms.

Contra: Operation Galuga takes inspiration from the original Famicom/arcade version of the Contra series from the 1980s. With new levels, enemies, boss enemies, game mechanics, and a firepower enhancement system, the game offers a modern twist to the classic essence of the franchise. Players can expect to relive iconic weapons and scenes with enhanced graphics and sound effects.

The game follows the elite Contra commandos, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, as they are tasked with battling the terrorist organization Red Falcon. Galuga Island, initially a peaceful place, has transformed into a comprehensive war zone that holds the fate of humanity.

Players can team up in the story mode, with up to 2 players fighting together, or enjoy the arcade mode with up to 4 players. From jungle infiltrations to high-speed attacks on enemy bases with floating motorcycles, Contra: Operation Galuga offers a variety of explosive levels. The game reintroduces fan-favorite weapons such as shotguns, laser guns, and guided missiles. Stacking two weapons of the same type enhances firepower, and sacrificing extra weapons unleashes amazing overload capacity. With three difficulty settings and additional challenge options, both Contra veterans and newcomers can enjoy the intense action.

The main features of Contra: Operation Galuga include the return of the original run-and-gun game type with more action-packed gameplay. Players can explore various explosive levels, from jungles to waterfalls, and indulge in high-speed attacks on enemy bases. The game offers fun multiplayer experiences, with up to 2 players in story mode and up to 4 players in arcade mode. Multiple playable characters with unique abilities add excitement to the battles, while epic boss battles fill the screen with action. Fans can also look forward to a wide range of nostalgic and modern weapons with stacked firepower and overload abilities. Contra: Operation Galuga offers various difficulty options and an abundance of extra content for an immersive gaming experience.

The physical product version of Contra: Operation Galuga will be published by Limited Run Games. Compatible with platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox, fans can choose between standard editions and collector’s editions. More details about the game will be gradually released to keep players eagerly anticipating its arrival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

