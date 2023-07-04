ControlNet’s New Function “Reference Only” Simplifies Image Style Control

ControlNet Introduces New Function “Reference Only” for Style Control

ControlNet, a popular image generation tool, has recently integrated a new function called “Reference Only.” This feature allows users to control the style of generated images by simply inputting a single reference picture. The integration of this function is expected to simplify the workflow of training small models such as LoRA.

According to the updated information on ControlNet’s GitHub website, the Reference Only function can be directly linked to Stable Diffusion’s Attention Layers. Users can use any picture as a reference to control the style of the generated image. One of the key features of Reference Only is that it does not require any reliance on an AI model, making it extremely user-friendly.

To demonstrate the effects of Reference Only, the author provided several examples. By using different reference images, the style of the generated images of Dr. Takemi from the game “Persona” can be controlled. For instance, using a reference picture drawn by 生ごミカン resulted in the generated image having the same smoky makeup as the original picture. Similarly, changing the reference picture to one with a clear background style altered the background of the generated image accordingly.

Other examples include using the picture of the smartphone app “Stones Gate Clock” as a reference, which affected the expressions of the characters and the overall tone of the generated image. However, when the reference image was “Sonic Boy,” the results were not as obvious. On the other hand, using a reference image of Shizuka from Doraemon did produce noticeable effects. Lastly, using a reference image of Feili from the “Magic Bubble” series resulted in a style similar to previous examples but with subtle differences.

To install and use the Reference Only function, users need to update ControlNet to version 1.1.153. Users who have already installed ControlNet can go to the Extensions page of the Stable Diffusion WebUI and click “Check for updates” to install the latest version. After restarting the Stable Diffusion WebUI, users can access Reference Only by expanding the settings of ControlNet and uploading the desired reference picture. The Control Mode can be adjusted to determine the weight of the control between ControlNet and prompt words.

It is recommended to increase the Control Weight in ControlNet if the desired style control is not achieved. The weight limit is 2, and selecting ControlNet as more important in Control Mode allows Reference Only to have further control over the image style.

Reference Only offers a convenient way for users to control the style of generated images with a single picture, eliminating the need to train small models like LoRA themselves. This integration is expected to simplify the workflow for generating images with specific styles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

