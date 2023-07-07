Controversy Surrounding Apple’s iOS 17 Beta 3 Update: Netizens Encounter Disasters and Broken Pictures

Title: Apple iOS 17 Beta 3 Update Causes Disasters – Netizens Report Issues with LINE App and Phone Gadgets

Subtitle: Latest operating system faces setbacks before official release

Date: July 7, 2023

Source: United News

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 17, is expected to be launched as early as this autumn (2023). It will be used with the iPhone 15 series released in September. Many fruit fans have downloaded iOS 17 Beta before the official version is released. Beta 1 has been updated to Beta 3 one after another. The original version should be more stable, but some netizens suffered a disaster in iOS 17 Beta 3, and “exorcism charms” appeared on the phone, which aroused heated discussions.

Apple released iOS 17 Beta 3 yesterday (6), optimizing for Apple Music, iMessage, AirDrop, weather, and health apps. However, some netizens reported on the iOS version of PTT that there was a terrible situation after the update, particularly affecting the LINE app’s functionality.

Netizens complained of various issues within the LINE app, including a lack of notification for LINE messages, inability to tag people, failure to restore backup records, inability to send typing directly, and the chat frame not moving up automatically after typing. Additionally, the keyboard cannot be put away, forcing users to send messages by “retracting the keyboard in the way of a chat room” or temporarily setting the “line feed” function. This has led frustrated netizens to label the situation as “LINE’s great collapse” and criticize the app’s problems with each update.

Furthermore, aside from the issues with LINE, other users experienced problems with their mobile phone gadgets. Some reported encountering broken pictures on their devices, with the pattern on the “Jiekou Payment” gadget instantly transforming into an “exorcism charm.” This unexpected glitch sparked discussions among netizens, with some expressing fear and concern over the situation.

While a few users stated that aside from the LINE app, there were no major bugs in this update, the problems experienced by netizens highlight the importance of thorough testing and bug fixes before the official release of any software update.

As Apple’s iOS 17 Beta 3 update continues to face setbacks, it remains to be seen how the company will address and resolve these issues before the official release. Users eagerly await a stable and error-free operating system to enhance their Apple experience.

Recommended Article: [placeholder]

(Note: This news article is created using the provided content and does not reflect actual events or information.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

