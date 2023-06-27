Convenient cooling without electricity: water atomizers for patios and gardens put to the test

Summer is hot. Owners of terraces, balconies or even sunny gardens are looking for solutions to make spending time outdoors more pleasant. One possibility is spray misters, which distribute fine water droplets and have been in use in southern countries for years. In addition to offers for gastronomy or companies, there are now also comparatively inexpensive systems for private users. We have tried out Gardena water foggers and inexpensive alternatives and show where the rain maker makes sense.

How do mist sprayers cool the balcony or patio?



The concept of the water atomizer is simple: water is pressed through nozzles at high pressure, creating a very fine water mist. Ideally, the droplets should be so fine that they don’t even reach the ground, but are converted into vapor by the sun beforehand. This conversion removes energy from the environment in the form of heat.

The cold air “falls” down and exchanges with the warmer air on the ground, so that the temperatures in the ground area drop. No massive fluctuations are to be expected here; a few degrees are definitely possible. Added to this is the cooling effect of a fine mist on the skin.

The fineness of the water droplets depends not only on the nozzles but also on the water pressure. The higher the pressure, the finer the water can be distributed. In a normal household, the pressure is in the single digits; in Munich, for example, it fluctuates between 3 bar and 7 bar, although it is more towards 3 bar. Commercial systems, such as for catering or indoor humidification, use separate pumps to increase the pressure to 40 bar or more.

In addition to the pressure, the ambient temperature is important. The hotter it is, the better the mist evaporates and the better it feels. In the practical test, the systems performed significantly better as soon as the temperatures climbed above 30 degrees.

How much water do the misters need?



Thanks to the narrow nozzles, the consumption of the systems is well below what a lawn sprinkler produces, for example. Gardena specifies a flow rate of 13 liters per hour for its spray mister. Our other tried kits might be in a similar category.

For comparison: a classic lawn sprinkler uses between 600 and 800 liters per hour, depending on the water pressure. This makes the spray mister not only a good alternative for cooling the terrace, but also worthwhile for the selective watering of garden plants – although there are also watering hoses with holes or dedicated micro-drip systems as an alternative. We show more about this in the guide “Automatic irrigation for living room, balcony & terrace”.

If you want a less dense water mist, you can simply reduce the water pressure and thus save additional water. Such a hose connection with an integrated regulator is available from around 11 euros at Amazon. The Gardena control valve for plugging in costs around 14 euros.

Inexpensive spray mist kits from Ebay and Amazon tested



The first fogger in the test is an offer from eBay for almost 16 euros. These systems are available there under a wide variety of names, but the structure is all roughly the same: Several mist nozzles are connected to a standard PU hose, at the end of which there is a screw connection for the water tap. The 6 × 4 mm PU hoses used are cheap to get, so you can easily extend the range.

The assembly is very simple: The nozzles are hung on beams or a line with the supplied cable ties, then the connection is tightened on the water tap. Turn on the water and the foggers start. In practice, there are a few problems: the seal on the water tap in our test kit was abysmal, with more water spraying out than out of the nozzles. This can easily be remedied with two or three additional sealing rings.

Problem number 2 is the alignment of the nozzles. Ideally, they should spray upwards at a height of 2m to 2.5m to ensure the highest possible evaporation. But since you can no longer align them after lashing them down with the cable ties, you have to work neatly from the start.

The third and biggest problem is the cheap nozzles themselves: after a few hours of operation, they were clogged. Even if the exchange is easy, because of the cable ties you have more effort.

In addition, we always recommend a 2-way or 4-way distributor for the water connection with valves. The foggers have to be tightened so tightly that a quick change between the garden hose and the water tap is not possible and certainly not comfortable.

Test conclusion: The foggers are a quick and cheap solution if you want to do a little tinkering. Cable ties are convenient as a hanging system until you have to replace the nozzle. The water mist is not so fine that you want to work under it with an electronic device, but feels very good, especially in hot weather. An excellent place of use is the direct sprinkling of balcony plants in pots. The system can be easily expanded thanks to the standard components.

price and availability



Many of the providers switch to Ebay and are rarely permanently in our price comparison. If the offers have disappeared accordingly, you have to search on Ebay yourself. A good place to start is the search term Outdoor Mist. In the test we had this nameless product, the system from UPP also looks promising. If you need more nozzles, the best thing to do is to look for fog nozzles.

Availability on Amazon has improved significantly since the last version of this post. A simple search for water fogger will show numerous results similar to our test kits. From around 20 euros you can get complete kits that you screw directly to standard water connections. Hoses are also included.

Gardena spray mister tested



This is subject number 2 city gardening Outdoor Sprühnebel Automatic Set by Gardena. For almost 60 euros you get seven nozzles, a 10 m long hose, ten hanging loops for fabric or wood and a manual watering control. Alternatively, there is a set without irrigation control, which is then significantly cheaper.

Anyone who already has a Gardena-compatible connection simply plugs in the fogger system and can get started. All others need a corresponding tap connector. One nozzle is pre-installed, the others can be connected by cutting the hose, putting it on the nozzles and tightening the locking ring.

In addition to the fine water distribution, we liked two things: The hanging system for the hose is a simple loop with a clamp. This makes it easy to attach the water mister to umbrellas or to the top of a trampoline. In addition, you can change the position of the nozzles after hanging them up and align them perfectly.

The nozzles deliver a very fine mist, but it still ends up as water on the ground, probably due to line pressure. In some cases, larger drops also form – this is also likely to be due to the insufficient line pressure.

Test conclusion: With its spray mist set, Gardena provides an easy-to-use complete solution whose suspension system and spray mist maker are pleasantly well thought out. The nozzles didn’t get clogged in the test, but the water mist isn’t fine enough to work underneath with a laptop either. If you don’t want to tinker for a long time and already have a Gardena-compatible water connection anyway, you can access it without hesitation. What we really liked in the test was that the system can be easily converted.

Preis



Use water mist for automatic plant watering



Thanks to the low water consumption, the foggers are ideal for targeted watering of balcony or potted plants. You can use the cheap spray misters for this, but the droplet size doesn’t matter. It is easy to align the water misters in flower boxes and water the plants in a targeted manner.

Once set, these computers take care of the irrigation. For the test, we connected the analog water meter supplied with the Gardena set to the nozzles from the Ebay set.

The idea: The system should water the flower boxes for five minutes every few hours, even when you’re not there. Basically it worked great. Once programmed, the system starts reliably, opens the valves and lets the nozzles distribute the water. This can be used to reliably supply water to plant troughs, for example. If you have a smart system, you can even go one step further and automatically control the irrigation times depending on the temperature. More on this in our article Stupid vs. smart: Who needs which irrigation system?

Gardena Smart Water Control

However, we would advise against using the computers for automatic cooling. As mentioned above, the tropics are not so fine that they completely evaporate before hitting the ground. In other words, if you sit under the fog with your laptop or a book, you will get more moisture than you would like. Here we recommend switching on the water mister manually and first clearing the area of ​​products that do not tolerate water.

Conclusion



With a comparatively small investment of money, a sensible spray mist system can be set up in the garden, on the balcony or on the terrace. Although this does not keep up with the solutions in the catering trade, it ensures a much more pleasant climate and refreshes with the fine water mist alone. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Gardena or a no-name alternative, both deliver a usable fog for their price, depending on the line pressure.

The acceptable water consumption makes the water mist maker interesting not only for cooling sunbathing people. The systems are so flexible that it is comparatively easy to implement targeted watering of plants in pots or flower boxes.

Coupled with (smart) automatic watering, your own flowers and herbs can be watered much more effectively than if you go over them with the pot once a day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

