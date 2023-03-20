Since announcing the addition of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot to the Bing search engine, Microsoft has continued to make various improvements, such as upgrading the version to the latest GPT-4. Recently, Microsoft has added a new sharing button to Bing, which is convenient for users to share them with ChatGPT conversations, shared via Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Share function to facilitate follow-up questions

In the past, the only way for users to disclose the answers or conversations provided by ChatGPT was to share screenshots. The new share button not only gives users a more convenient and quick choice. When others click to open the link, not only can they see the response from ChatGPT, but they can also follow up or ask questions based on the content of the answer, which is more practical and constructive than simply seeing the content of the screenshot.

It is recommended to use Edge browser

To enjoy the full Bing Chat experience, netizens need to open the link in the Microsoft Edge browser, and at the same time log in to the Microsoft account and participate in the Bing Chat trial. For users using Chrome or Safari browsers, Microsoft will prompt them to download the Edge browser.

Source: gizmochina