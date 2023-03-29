In the Gründerview we present exciting startups at regular intervals. Today it’s Conversion Maker’s turn. The startup has set itself the task of using software to help companies optimize their conversion rates.

In the interview, we spoke to Michael Witzenleiter, the founder of Conversion Maker, and asked him the well-known Gründerview questions.

Your startup in a tweet?

Conversion Maker helps companies to improve their conversion rate and thus sell more online, for example. To do this, the technology start-up from Baden relies on automated software that uses AI to write new product and marketing texts or optimize existing ones.

How did your business idea come about; what was the initial spark?

From our experience with more than 3,000 experiments, we have seen a pattern again and again: Texts optimized for the target group have a major impact on the success of an online presence. At the same time, they seem to be an unwelcome tool – the majority of companies prefer to change the structure or design of their website. Precisely because we took the path of text optimization, we have developed expertise in texts that really sell.

How big is your team, who is part of it and how did you find each other?

Our team has grown quickly to now 25 people. Many of us come from direct and online marketing backgrounds, where some of us have worked together before founding. Thanks to our network, we were also able to win key colleagues for our project – for example our CTO Florian Wessels and our COO Matthias Conrad. In the meantime, our newest employees come from local contacts around Offenburg and the KIT as well as from marketing events.

Who benefits from your idea and why?

Anyone who wants to improve their texts. This applies to a wide range of companies. We are currently used most frequently by online shops that want to improve their product descriptions and generate them automatically.

What does your everyday work look like – is there such a thing as “everyday life”?

It already exists – but it is and will remain a rollercoaster ride with constantly changing priorities. Because last year there were many special days due to many events and the launch of our own software. On ‘normal’ days, the main focus is on sales, but there are also ongoing strategic decisions for the company and the software.

Which startup excited or inspired you the most?

We are impressed by the AI ​​startup OpenAI. We’ve been using the startup’s language model for our own software for over a year. The quality of the texts is outstanding – this is shown not least by the enthusiasm for the AI ​​chatbot ChatGPT from OpenAI.

What’s the next big step?

We are constantly improving our software based on customer feedback. The next big step is the internationalization of our software and the expansion of our solution from text to images.

Our grand vision is to become the leading conversion optimization platform by using AI to make conversion optimization as normal as search engine optimization.

Which stumbling blocks did you have to climb over when founding the company?

A big challenge was to collect all the know-how in the field of conversion optimization and to formulate rules with which an artificial intelligence can be trained. Because based on these requirements, the software should not only follow rigid rules, but also learn itself and deliver ever better, personalized results. This challenge was extremely exciting, but initially also a sporting brain teaser for us.

Do you have any advice/tips for other founders?

Talk to as many people as possible about your idea! Discuss your ideas openly with your team so that you can develop them further together and overcome obstacles. This also includes establishing a good, trusting feedback culture. A team that shares honestly and openly is steadfast even in difficult times – and ultimately helps to preserve the team spirit.