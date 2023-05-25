Convert PNG to JPG or PDF – how it works!

PNG, JPEG, PDF: What exactly are the differences and when should you use which file type? With our step-by-step instructions, you can convert your files into the format that works best for you in no time at all: whether you want to convert JPG to PDF, PDF to JPG, or convert JPG to PNG.

PNG offers high resolution

PNG (Portable Network Graphic) is what is known as a raster image file. This means that the image is made up of pixels. If a PNG image file is compressed, i.e. reduced in size, and later restored to its original size, the image quality does not suffer as with other file formats. Due to this lossless compression, this file type is characterized by consistently good quality and high resolution and is therefore widely used among photographers. The PNG format is also particularly suitable for transparent backgrounds.

Use less storage space with JPEG

PNG files can take up a lot of space on your hard drive. However, to reduce file size, you can use PNGs with e.g. B. convert to JPGs, because the size of a JPEG file can be reduced as desired. JPGs allow users to save a large number of images without losing too much storage space or to send them by e-mail, for example. However, keep in mind that the smaller file size of a JPG is associated with a lower image quality and the loss of image information when downsizing cannot be reversed.

PDF perfect for sharing

To share or forward an image or a document, PDF is usually the format of choice. For example, if you want to use an image or screenshot for educational purposes, you might want to add explanations, comments, or arrows to draw your audience’s attention to a specific element. Snagit offers a variety of editing options that allow you to turn a simple screenshot into a professional infographic with explanations without much effort. If you now want to send the result by e-mail, it is advisable to first convert the JPG to a PDF.

Many image formats, one solution: Snagit

Whether you want to convert JPG to PDF, PDF to JPG, or convert PNG to JPG or PDF, Snagit lets you do all the popular

1. Open your image file: right-click on the desired file and click on “Open With” and then “Snagit” in the context menu. The file will now load and the image will open in Snagit Editor. Alternatively, in Snagit Editor, go to File > Open… and select your file.

Before converting, you can edit, crop, and add or remove elements to your image. To change the image format, go to “File > Export…”.

In the new window, enter the storage location and file name. Specify the desired file type by clicking on the appropriate format in the selection list. You will find the formats JPG and PNG as well as PDF, BMP, GIF and TIFF here. You can also scale your image or set a maximum size in pixels. Finally, click on “Export”.

An even easier way is to use the Share option in the top-right corner of the Snagit interface. First select “File”.