Cool box with battery and chargeable via solar? The EcoFlow Glacier battery under test

EcoFlow is known for its excellent power stations and solar charging products. However, EcoFlow is increasingly expanding its product range. The newest member of the EcoFlow family is the Glacier, a battery-powered, solar-chargeable cool box! And unlike another well-known manufacturer, the Glacier didn’t require a Kickstarter campaign.

The Glacier offers a gigantic range of functions for a cool box.

Compressor cool box

Integrated and replaceable battery for up to 24 hours of runtime

ice cube function! (18 ice cubes in 12 minutes)

Battery can be charged via solar in the cool box

App-Support

This sounds fantastic! Especially that you can even charge the cool box via solar. Theoretically, an “unlimited” runtime is possible, provided the sun cooperates.

I have never seen an ice cube function on any cool box. Cool, in the truest sense of the word! But how does it look in practice? Does the EcoFlow Glacier compressor cool box really work that well?

Does solar charging work? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to EcoFlow for making Glacier available for this test.

The EcoFlow Glacier battery cool box tested at breaking.org

The EcoFlow Glacier is a compressor cool box! Accordingly, this uses the same, significantly more efficient, technical design of a refrigerator, compared to cheap cool boxes, which usually rely on a Peltier element.

However, this also makes the glacier a lot bigger! The cool box measures a whopping 776 x 385 x 445 mm and above all weighs 23.3 kg!

Especially the high weight can be a big disadvantage. Fully loaded, with battery etc., the cool box can easily weigh around 30 kg.

As an option, EcoFlow offers a set of wheels and handle for the Glacier, which I would definitely recommend!

Inside, the cool box offers 36L of space, divided into two areas. One area is equipped with a basket.

Next to the main area you will find the ice cube maker and the control display, as well as the control buttons.

On the right edge of the cooler you will find the only connection, an XT60 port. XT60 is a “standard connection” (you can find plenty of adapter cables at Amazon, affiliate link) and you can easily get adapters for the typical MC4 solar connector, for example.

The scope of delivery includes a suitable socket power supply unit, as well as a car plug.

The cooling performance of the Glacier

The Glacier is a compressor cooler, so it can reach very low temperatures. EcoFlow advertises up to -20 degrees and yes I can confirm the cool box can reach this temperature!

It even has two cooling zones, which you can control independently of each other to a certain extent.

But how long does it take to cool the interior? For this I measured and logged the temperature in the interior. It cools down very quickly, so I cooled the interior once to -10 degrees and once to -20 degrees.

The temperature of -10 degrees is reached after about 1 hour. However, the Glacier stops cooling after around 30 minutes. The difference between cooling stop and reaching temperature is simply the time it takes for the gauge and the air inside to cool down.

-20 degrees is reached after about 1:20 to 1:25 hours. I would say this is super snappy! Sure, it would take longer at a higher starting temperature, but I don’t think the differences would be huge either.

However, this was also without content. With content, of course, the world looks a little different. Here are the values ​​with 6x 1.5L water bottles.

Here we see that it takes much longer

The battery, whopping 296 Wh! And chargeable via USB C!

The EcoFlow Glacier has a 298 Wh battery! This is quite a powerful battery and, according to EcoFlow, should power the cool box for up to 24 hours.

The battery is completely optional and can be easily removed from the cool box.

EcoFlow did a really outstanding job! The battery can be charged either in the cool box or via USB C!

Yes, the battery has a 100W USB C port! This is an in and out. Yes! You can also use the battery as a giant power bank. From my point of view, EcoFlow has thought really well here, because the battery is wonderfully flexible.

The battery needs about 3 hours to charge on a 100W USB C charger. On a smaller charger it takes correspondingly longer.

But these values ​​fit or are even quite fast for a battery that has 296Wh and the flexibility to simply use any USB C charger is world class!

But does the battery really have the advertised capacity? I measured these in the style of my power bank tests on the USB C port.

Here I got 268.57Wh at 20V/3A. So the capacity fits. Especially since the efficiency of the contacts on the back of the battery will be even better.

How long does the battery last?

The battery life of the EcoFlow Glacier naturally varies greatly depending on the ambient temperature, desired target temperature, content, etc.

I was able to determine the following values:

20 degrees room temperature to 5 degrees with 6x 1.5L content 43:30h

20 degrees room temperature to -5 degrees with 6x 1.5L content 13:45 h

When cooled to 15 degrees below room temperature, the battery lasted a whopping 43:30 hours! The battery lasted around 13:45 hours at 25 degrees below room temperature.

I’m guessing the battery will last 24 hours at about 20 degrees below room temperature. Excellent!

Operate via solar

Certainly one of the most exciting features is the possibility to operate/charge the EcoFlow Glacier via solar. For this purpose, a battery must be installed in the cool box.

You also need an XT60 to MC4 cable, such as this one https://amzn.to/3UplQxM (advertising link).

In principle, according to the manufacturer, the cool box accepts 11-60V, you can use any solar panels in this voltage range or EcoFlow’s own solar panel. According to EcoFlow, it should be able to charge with up to 240W.

I tried these on the 160W EcoFlow panel and yes the solar charging works fine! Even on a slightly overcast but otherwise nice day, the battery is charged despite the temperature being maintained.

In my test, I was able to keep about 17% charge per hour on a slightly overcast day, while the cool box kept a temperature of 0 degrees at the same time.

Unfortunately, the cool box does not show you the current charging current! It just lights up an icon to let you know it’s loading and you’ll see the % ticking up.

With Bluetooth and WiFi!

The EcoFlow Glacier has a Bluetooth and WLAN module. You can connect the cool box to your WLAN to control it using the app.

You can use the app to see the current temperature, adjust the set temperature, etc.

The app is certainly an added value, but less so here than, for example, with the EcoFlow power stations.

Cool box with ice cube maker?

Next to the main compartment you will find a separate compartment for the ice cube maker. In this you will find a removable “sieve” as well as 18 metal tips.

You fill this compartment with water. The metal tips are then cooled down by the Glacier. The ice collects at the tips and you can remove it later.

What does later mean? Later means about 15 minutes! Yes, the cool box can produce 18 ice cubes in +- 15 minutes.

Not all of the water is frozen, only around the metal tips. You will receive correspondingly round ice cubes with a hole in the middle.

Excess water can be drained off via a hose on the back.

How much electricity does the EcoFlow Glacier need?

Finally, let’s take a look at the power consumption. Of course, this depends on many factors!

With 6x 1.5L content, the cool box required 399 Wh of energy from the socket for cooling from 20 to 0 degrees in 24 hours!

With cooling to 5 degrees, the consumption was 279 Wh.

The pure cooling down, without content, to -10 degrees cost 52Wh and to -20 degrees 83Wh.

Here you can see the power consumption over time when cooling down and holding from -20 degrees.

In the test, the cool box required around 80-100W when cooling. Between the active cooling phases, the power consumption drops to around 4-5W.

Conclusion

The EcoFlow Glacier is really good! Apart from the high curb weight, the cool box is perfect.

High-quality look and feel

Cooling down to -20 degrees in approx. 1:25h

With ice cube maker (18 ice cubes in approx. 15 minutes)

With optional battery (running time between 13h and 43h)

Rechargeable via solar (continuous operation possible in summer with battery)

With app support (WLAN and Bluetooth)

If you are simply looking for a good compressor cool box, then there are other, cheaper alternatives.

The special thing about the EcoFlow Glacier, in addition to the ice cube maker, is the battery operation. In my test, the optional 296 Wh battery was able to operate the cool box between 43:30 h at 15 degrees below room temperature and 13:45 h at 25 degrees below room temperature.

The battery can be conveniently charged via USB C with up to 100W and can even charge your devices with up to 100W via USB C. Great! EcoFlow uses the normal USB PD standard here.

Alternatively, the battery can of course also be charged in the cool box or via solar! Yes, you can connect a solar panel to the cool box and operate it “constantly”, provided the weather cooperates.

Of course, the power consumption of the cool box varies greatly depending on the temperature and load. This required a maximum of between 80 and 100W for me in the phases in which the compressor is running.

You can expect around 250-400Wh within 24 hours, depending on the desired temperature, filling, etc.

There are also exciting bonus features such as the ice cube maker, which also works very well, and the app support.

The only thing that might speak against them is the weight. With an empty weight of 23 kg, this is quite a chunk!

Of course, the price also speaks against this. €1100 for a cool box is a price that you have to swallow first. Is this price justified? The EcoFlow Glacier is currently unique and certainly the best cool box on the market, so the very high price is not entirely surprising.