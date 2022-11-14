Home Technology Cool Easter Eggs Found in Microsoft Flight Simulator
A new Easter egg has been found in Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it turns out that thanks to the new 40th Anniversary Update, you can actually play Flight Simulator 4.0 for DOS and three or even earlier versions of the game.

This was noticed by Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge, who also provided an instructional video on how to play the old game in the new game by picking the right plane and making the right choices.

Microsoft Flight Simulator released to critical acclaim in August 2020, and has since fleshed them out with multiple content updates and patches. It works on PC and Xbox Series S/X, but also works on other formats like Android, Ios, and Xbox One, thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming support.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here

