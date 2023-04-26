Cool! Unboxing Sharkoon M30 RGB | Simple and elegant, good expandability

From the size of the Sharkoon M30 RGB, it can be seen that this case is aimed at mainstream gamers. It adopts a common mid-tower structure with a lower power supply, supports the largest E-ATX motherboard, 7-slot PCIe, 2-slot vertical PCIe, and front-mounted water cooling + fan The length of the rear graphics card is about 35cm. It supports up to four 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch hard drives. It is definitely enough for most gamers. The front mesh panel is very cool at first glance. question.

Specification

Material: steel plate, tempered glass

Color: black

Dimensions: 457 x 220 x 488mm

Net weight: 7.2kg

Motherboard Compatibility: ATX / E-ATX

Front I/O ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm headphone jack, power button, reset button, hard drive indicator light.

PCIe Expansion Slots: 7

Storage Space: 2 x 3.5″, 4 ​​x 2.5″

Pre-installed fans: 1 x 12cm PWM fan (front), 1 x 12cm ARGB PWM fan (rear)

Fans: Upper 3 x 120mm, Rear 1 x 120mm, Front 3 x 120mm

Cold row: upper 360mm, front 360mm

CPU cooler height: 172mm

Display card length: 380 mm

Power supply: 220mm

Dust filter: front, upper, bottom (power inlet)

M30 RGB out of the box

Sharkoon is an established PC manufacturer. Its products cover casings, power supplies, and radiators. In addition, it also has a wide range of gaming peripherals, such as keyboards, mice, and gaming chairs.

The M30 series casings are divided into M30 black and M30 RGB which are unpacked this time. The M30 black is a non-transparent version with two matte 12cm PWM fans inside. The price is 1790 yuan. With 1 ARGB fan and 1 non-light PWM fan, the price is 2390 yuan.

The front of the Sharkoon M30 RGB is a mesh panel, with rounded corners transitioning to both sides to provide sufficient airflow for internal parts. It uses non-perforated tempered glass to fix it with 2 thumb screws and tenons to reduce the risk of cracking. The power supply compartment is also The cutout is convenient for displaying the power supply.



▲ Sharkoon M30 RGB outer box.



▲The front mesh panel.



▲Sharkoon M30 RGB uses side transparent glass.



▲No perforated glass and thumb screws.



▲Catch tenon and non-perforated glass.



▲Lower power supply, 7-slot PCIe, 2-slot upright PCIe.



▲Steel plate back.

The front panel is made of plastic material, and it is fixed with buckles. It can be removed with a little force, and there is an extra layer of dust-proof net inside.



▲Front panel and dust filter.

The top is equipped with a dust filter, and the IO configuration is quite complete, including a power button, a reset button, 2 USB3.0, 1 Type-C, a power-on indicator light, a hard disk indicator light, and a headphone and microphone interface.



▲The top of the case.



▲ Top IO.



▲Case IO cable.

There are ventilation holes under the power supply at the bottom, and it is equipped with a pull-out dust filter.



▲Dust net at the bottom.

The internal structure is a bottom power supply layout, supports front or top 360mm water cooling, 172mm CPU radiator, comes with an ARGB PWM fan and a non-light PWM fan, and pre-installed screws on the top of the power supply compartment for two 2.5-inch hardware disc use.



▲The internal layout of the case.



▲Reserve a 2.5-inch hard disk tray installation position.



▲The lightless fan is pre-installed in the front.



▲ARGB fan pre-installed at the rear.

The cable space on the Sharkoon M30 RGB backplane is about 2cm, which is just enough. It comes with a 1:4 ARGB HUB. There are two 2.5-inch hard disk bays on the back of the motherboard, and a pull-out 3.5-inch hard disk bay at the bottom. , if you want to install two 3.5-inch hard drives, the other one needs to be locked above the hard drive bracket.



▲The back of the case.



▲Wiring space.



▲ 1 point 4 ARGB HUB.



▲Two 2.5-inch hard disk bays.



▲3.5-inch hard drive bay.



▲Screw-free 3.5-inch HDD tray.

Sharkoon M30 RGB accessories include instruction manual, stickers, mounting screws, cable management straps, and graphics card upright bezel.



▲ List of accessories.

Sharkoon M30 RGB case installation measurement

Sharkoon M30 RGB supports the largest E-ATX motherboard. Using the GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS XTREME with E-ATX specification will block some of the wiring holes. Fortunately, the case provides two rows of wiring holes, so there is no difficulty in installing and routing cables.



▲ Install the E-ATX motherboard.



▲Install a standard ATX motherboard.

Sharkoon M30 RGB supports front or top 360mm water cooling, which cannot be installed at the same time. When installing a 360mm water cooling on the top, the water pipe will block the fan on the side. It is recommended to install it in the front. The thickness reaches 60mm (including the fan). The mainstream integrated water cooling can Easy to install, and a 25mm thick fan can also be installed on the inside of the front panel.



▲ 360mm water cooling is installed on the top.



▲Front 360mm water cooling.



▲ Install 55mm thickness (including fan).

The chassis accessories provide a vertical graphics card baffle, and the PCIe extension cable needs to be purchased by yourself. The vertical graphics card has only 2 slots and is close to the glass side panel. It is not recommended to install a graphics card with a thickness of more than 2 slots to avoid poor heat dissipation.



▲Upright graphics card installation.



▲The remaining space after installing a standard 2-slot graphics card.

The 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch hard drives on the back of the case are relatively easy to install. When installing the 2.5-inch hard drives above the hard drive compartment, the wires must face the side or the front, which affects the appearance, and the accessories only provide 2 sets of 2.5-inch trays. 4 sets of 2.5-inch hard drives need to purchase additional trays, and it is recommended to install them on the back first.



▲The 2.5-inch hard disk is installed on the back.



▲3.5-inch hard disk installation.



▲The 3.5-inch hard drive has enough space for wiring.

The length of the power supply in this installation test is 15cm, and the space for hiding cables at the bottom can only be said to be just right. If it exceeds 17cm, you may have to give up the 3.5-inch hard disk rack.



▲The power compartment space.



▲The assembly is complete.



▲The wiring on the back.



▲The effect after covering the glass side panel.



▲ Turn on the effect of ARGB.



▲The case comes with an ARGB fan.

thermal test

At the same time, AIDA64 FPU was used for CPU stress test and Furmark was used for GPU stress test for 10 minutes, and HWiNFO64 was used to record the highest temperature.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700F

Motherboard: Asrock Z690 PG Velocita

Radiator: Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma

Memory: KELVV DDR5-6200 16G*2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition

Chassis: Sharkoon M30 RGB

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Without removing the side panel, the maximum temperature of the CPU is 85 degrees, and that of the GPU is 79 degrees. After removing the side panel, only the GPU temperature drops by 1.5 degrees. The temperature of the CPU remains unchanged. It can be seen that the front panel is well ventilated, and the heat dissipation capacity depends on the performance of the radiator itself. .



▲Temperature test results.

in conclusion

The overall installation process is very smooth, the threading holes are relatively large, and no rubber pad is provided to cover it. For mainstream players, it is easy to install and has high space utilization. It is a case worth considering. The size of the Sharkoon M30 RGB is not large, but The mainstream 360mm water cooling and 350mm graphics card can be installed, the front grille provides sufficient airflow to dissipate heat for all parts, and the IO connectors are also complete enough.

The price of Sharkoon M30 Black is 1790 yuan, and the price of M30 RGB is 2390 yuan. The product itself is quite satisfactory and the price is reasonable. However, there are quite a lot of choices at this price and the competition is fierce. If Sharkoon can serve more beef, for example, attach three It is also good for ARGB fans to give consumers a sense of value for money.