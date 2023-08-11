Cooler Master GA2701: An Affordable 27-Inch Gaming Monitor with 100Hz and IPS Panel

Cooler Master Introduces Affordable GA2701 Monitor with Enhanced Display Specifications

This year, the display panel market witnessed another round of price reductions. Cooler Master, a well-known manufacturer of computer components and peripherals, has recently launched the GA2701, an entry-level monitor with improved display specifications, at an affordable price.

The GA2701 features a 27-inch, 1080p IPS technology panel, providing users with a 100Hz refresh rate and a response time of 1ms (MPRT). With a maximum contrast ratio of 1000:1 and brightness of 250nits, the monitor offers enhanced color performance, covering 95% of the sRGB color gamut. Priced close to $1,000, the GA2701 is considered a mid-level monitor that gives more value for money.

Cooler Master has designed the GA2701 with a matte IPS panel, ensuring a wide viewing angle and preventing color distortion. The monitor comes with a simplistic base that allows for a tilt adjustment ranging from -5° to 20°. It also features a front slot to hold a smartphone, making it an ideal secondary display or a suitable choice for students requiring a “dormitory computer.”

The on-screen display (OSD) of the GA2701 utilizes traditional multi-buttons instead of a joystick input. It offers various use scene modes, including gaming, document viewing, and movie watching. Users can adjust settings such as dynamic contrast, blue light filter, and GAMMA value for document applications. Additionally, the monitor incorporates gaming-specific features, such as built-in crosshairs and frame rate displays. Users with Intel and AMD GPUs can enable the Adaptive Sync function, which reduces screen tearing when the GPU’s rendering frame rate is slightly lower than the monitor’s frame rate.

To enhance gaming performance, Cooler Master has equipped the GA2701 with Overdrive (level 4) and MPRT enhancement modes commonly found in gaming monitors. Enabling these features simultaneously offers the best clarity, although some ghosting effects may occur, especially during high-speed movements. For general gaming scenarios, enabling only Overdrive ensures sufficient brightness.

The GA2701 comes with HDMI and VGA ports for connectivity options and requires an external earphone for audio. The monitor has a dimension of 613.8 x 225.8 x 422.6mm (with base) and weighs 4kg (with base).

The Cooler Master GA2701 is priced at $1,060 and is available through the retailer Ramboxs. For further inquiries, customers can contact Ramboxs at 2386 0928.

In conclusion, Cooler Master’s GA2701 offers enhanced display specifications at an affordable price, making it a suitable choice for those in need of a secondary display or students looking for a budget-friendly computer setup. With its gaming features and adjustable settings, the GA2701 caters to both casual and competitive gamers, ensuring an immersive visual experience.

