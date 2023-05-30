Cooler Master released the first tactile engine game chair Motion 1 and announced that it will cooperate with CAPCOM to launch the joint product of Whirlwind 6- LPComment 技术生活

Cooler Master will showcase a series of new products under the theme of “Unleashing Innovation” at COMPUTEX 2023. These include the Motion 1, the world’s first gaming chair with a haptic engine, the Qube 500, a chassis focused on style and creativity, the MasterLiquid 360 Atmos liquid cooling radiator that pushes the limits of liquid cooling engineering, and the MasterLiquid 360 Ion liquid cooling radiator with a 2.1-inch LCD screen . At the same time, Kuma Technology also announced that it will cooperate with CAPCOM for the first time, and will launch a series of limited-edition joint products of “Whirlwind 6”.

The world’s first haptic engine gaming chair Motion 1

Cooler Master Motion 1 is the world’s first haptic engine gaming chair Motion 1. It is professionally designed to provide users with a realistic physical experience with unique tactile feedback technology, enabling players to feel the actions and situations in the virtual world immersively. Motion 1 uses the tactile engine technology to generate real tactile feedback during the game, allowing users to feel the thrill of bullets whizzing by or waves slapping, further enhancing the immersion and realism of the game. Not only that, but the Motion 1 gaming chair is also known for its excellent ergonomics and comfort. At the same time, it pays attention to detail design, so that users can enjoy a comfortable seating experience even after long-term use.

MasterLiquid 360 Ion / MasterLiquid 360 Atmos Liquid Cooling Radiators

MasterLiquid 360 Ion has a 2.1-inch LCD screen, providing users with unrivaled customizable display, and is equipped with Cooler Master’s exquisite dual-chamber water block and three Mobius 120P ARGB fans.

In addition, the introduction of the MasterLiquid 360 Atmos emphasizes a breakthrough liquid cooling solution made of recycled plastic, featuring a signature dual-chamber pump for enhanced cooling synergy and a SickleFlow Edge ARGB fan for improved airflow, breakthrough liquid cooling engineering limit. And has a transparent, detachable cover and supports Addressable Gen 2 RGB.

Space Gray & Macaron MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard

Space Gray & Macaron MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard is equipped with Kailh Box V2 hot-swappable mechanical switches, complete gasket structure and PBT double-shot keycaps to provide more efficient performance; paired with the latest lightweight gaming mouse MM712 Pro, gamers will Use the state-of-the-art PAW3395 optical sensor and versatile hybrid wireless connection to experience the most powerful accuracy and responsiveness.

Flat case Qube 500

The low-profile Qube 500 also provides a satisfying building experience, offering users unrivaled flexibility in a case that emphasizes their style and creativity. With eco-friendly construction and innovative packaging, the Qube 500 embodies Cooler Master delivering top-notch performance while reducing environmental impact.

Cooler Master announced that it will cooperate with CAPCOM to launch a variety of joint products

Cooler Master also announced that it will cooperate with CAPCOM to launch limited joint products of “Quick Fight Whirlwind 6”. The TD500 Mesh V2 casing provides strong protection for the product suite. The excellent heat dissipation performance and solid structure of the casing ensure the safe operation of game equipment, allowing players to fully demonstrate their strength in the game; CK570 keyboard, MM310 gaming mouse and CH331 gaming Headphones are equipment specially designed for game lovers, and will also become the key to winning in the game. The above products will also be combined with the exclusive character lineup of “Killer Whirlwind 6”: iconic characters Ryu and Chun-Li, and new fan-favorite character Luke.

