Cooling at the lowest price: Rowenta AU5010 Turbo Cool air conditioner for 299 euros

This is where the AU5010 Turbo Cool air conditioner from Rowenta comes in, which is available from Ibood.com for 299 Euro (purchase link) is on offer. Our price comparison showed that the previous low was 341 euros at the end of May. Other providers are currently charging at least 369 euros. This means that almost 19 percent can currently be saved.

Thanks to the high cooling capacity of 2300 watts / 9000 BTU, the device is suitable for large rooms with a volume of up to 77 m³. Since the AU5010 Turbo Cool Rowenta has a powerful turbo mode, fast and efficient cooling is guaranteed.

Of course, there are other ways to cool your own four walls. Our guide on the topic “So much does good room cooling cost” provides a good overview of various brands and models.

Pollen, dust and exhaust fumes quickly become a problem when the window is open in summer. For this reason, we have tested different air purifiers and summarized them in our list of the best “Remove pollen, fine dust and pollutants”.

