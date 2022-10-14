Home Technology Copenhagen Fire and Vitality Collaborate – – Gamereactor
Technology

Copenhagen Fire and Vitality Collaborate – – Gamereactor

by admin
Copenhagen Fire and Vitality Collaborate – – Gamereactor

The Copenhagen Fire esports organization has announced that it has partnered with Danish energy company Energive on a partnership agreement aimed at improving the well-being of children and adolescents. The pact aims to achieve this by providing a foundation for gaming and esports, which can then use activities and education to achieve this common goal.

Both also aim to “Breaking the taboos and misconceptions surrounding children’s play habits”, and aims to provide young people with gaming-related “Space to achieve this, where they feel they belong, where they can grow and develop, and where they are respected by like-minded people.

Interested in eSports and gaming, and a clear purpose for the cooperation between energy and flames,” Copenhagen Flame founder and CEO Steffen Thomsen said. “We will work together to provide a nuanced look at the conversation about gaming and esports, where the unhealthy aspects of gaming are not the core theme, but instead highlight the unique attributes of gaming communities and clubs alike.

As Thomson noted, the two sides will also work together to host a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament later this year as part of their initiative to improve the well-being of young people.

See also  Motorola believes in Europe, three new smartphones and an agreement with Pantone

You may also like

Outcasts will die with the stadium – Outcasters...

Porsche 911 GT3 RS conquers Nurburgring with 6...

Better than Excel? “Chartistic” can be used to...

On November 3, the Netflix subscription with advertising...

Xbox Game Pass / PS Plus New Games...

How the Ikea Obegränsad turntable is made and...

85th floor high-altitude delicious food and 200 years...

How the Ikea Obegränsad turntable is made and...

Contempt Review – Gamereactor – Scorn

Mark Zuckerberg’s bracelet with which to read messages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy