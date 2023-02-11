Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI want courts to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the companies of scraping licensed code to build GitHub’s artificial intelligence-powered Copilot tool, Reuters previously reported.

In two filings filed in federal court in San Francisco, Microsoft-owned GitHub and OpenAI both said the claims in the case were invalid.

Launched in 2021, Copilot leverages technology from OpenAI to generate and suggest lines of code directly in the programmer’s code editor. The tool, which is trained on GitHub’s publicly available code, drew attention to whether it violated copyright laws shortly after its release.

Programmer and attorney Matthew Butterick, working with the legal team at the law firm of Joseph Saveri, filed a class-action lawsuit last November, alleging that the tool constitutes massive copyright infringement. Butterick and his legal team later filed a second proposed class action lawsuit on similar grounds on behalf of two anonymous software developers, which Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI are now trying to dismiss.

In the filing, Microsoft and GitHub say the lawsuit has two essential flaws: a lack of harm and a lack of other viable claims. OpenAI likewise said the plaintiffs “failed to allege an infringement of an identifiable legal right.” The companies argued that the plaintiffs relied on “hypothetical events” to make their claims, and said they did not describe how they were personally harmed by the tools.

Microsoft and GitHub said in the filing: “Copilot does not pull anything from the open source code that is made available to the public. Instead, Copilot helps developers write code that generates recommendations based on the totality of the knowledge it has gleaned from public code.” Microsoft and GitHub also claimed that the plaintiffs “undermined the principles of open source.”

A court hearing to dismiss the lawsuit will be held in May.

Microsoft has pledged billions of dollars to extend its long-term partnership with OpenAI, and the company is also considering bringing artificial intelligence technology to Word, PowerPoint and Outlook, and is said to want to add its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to Bing.

Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI aren’t the only ones facing legal problems as other companies are also working on artificial intelligence. Earlier this month, law firm Butterick and Joseph Saveri filed another lawsuit, alleging that an AI art tool built by MidJourney, Stability AI and DeviantArt violated copyright law by illegally scraping artists’ work from the Internet. Getty Images also sued Stability AI, saying the company’s stability diffusion tool “illegally” scraped images from the site.