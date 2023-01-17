Home Technology Copycat dead? The “Restore iPod” app became popular but disappeared in an instant. I’m afraid Apple’s strategy has been cut off | Big community platform | Digital
smash hitapple(Apple) productsiPodIt came out in 2001, until last year (2022) Apple officially announced the discontinuation of iPod production and entered history.However, a recent flagship to reproduce the iPod functionAPP“Retro Pod” began to be popular among fruit fans. This APP was officially launched in October last year. According to the statistics of “Sensor Tower” information analysis company, the total downloads of the APP reached more than 443,000 times, but this app became popular instantly The APP was deleted by Apple within a short period of time.

Fans of the “Retro Pod” who have used it shared that this app can not only turn an iPhone into an iPod, but also replicate the touch and vibration feedback of an iPod. It successfully restores the classic elements of iPod products, which is eye-catching. The bright design has made many fruit fans who want to miss the iPod start to download; according to the statistics of the “Sensor Tower” information analysis company, the total downloads of the APP are as high as 443,000 times, and the first week of January this year (2023) alone has won 275,000 downloads, yet this current hit app has disappeared from the App Store.

When commenting on this matter, the foreign media “The Verge” once said frankly that after all, Apple has very clear regulations on apps that copy Apple products. “Although Apple and “Retro Pod” did not respond to this matter, it is speculated that it is because Apple does not want iPod products to be imitated, so this APP was forcibly removed from the shelves by Apple; It clearly states, “Don’t simply copy another app or make ‘small changes’ and then upload work under your own name”.

It is not the first time that Apple has removed imitators from the shelves. “The Verge” also mentioned that an app called “Rewound” appeared in 2019. The App imitated the iPod interface and even launched 5 updated versions until it attracted attention. It was only noticed by Apple, and eventually fell into the fate of being removed from the shelves.

