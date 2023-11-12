Home » Copycat PlayStation Portal Handheld Console Hits the Market: A $37 Alternative
Sony’s announcement earlier this year regarding the release of its streaming handheld console, the PlayStation Portal, set the gaming world abuzz. Slated for release on November 15, the excitement surrounding the launch was palpable. However, what no one expected was the emergence of a copycat version of the PlayStation Portal even before its official release.

Youtuber SpineCard recently unveiled a copycat version of the PlayStation Portal, cleverly named “Project X”, and priced at a mere $37, a fraction of the original console’s $199.9 price tag.

The “Project X” boasts a significant advantage over the original PlayStation Portal in that it doesn’t require streaming to play games. It comes preloaded with classic emulator games from platforms like PS1, NEOGEO, GBA, GBC, SFC, and FC, and features USB Type-C, Micro USB, and TF card slots for expandable storage. However, it notably lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Despite the initial excitement, experts are quick to point out that the “Project X” is essentially a common emulator handheld console with a PlayStation Portal-inspired shell. In terms of specifications, it features a 2500 mAh battery capacity.

SpineCard’s review of the “Project X” revealed that while the device does support emulator games, its construction quality is subpar, with loose buttons and an overall cheap feel. As such, it may not live up to the high standards set by Sony’s PlayStation Portal.

With the PlayStation Portal’s release on the horizon, the appearance of its copycat version has added an unexpected twist to the gaming community’s anticipation. While the “Project X” may serve as an affordable alternative for some, it remains to be seen whether it can truly replicate the gaming experience offered by Sony’s original handheld console.

