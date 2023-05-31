Home » Cordless lawnmowers for small gardens: 3 models under 150 euros
Technology

Cordless lawnmowers for small gardens: 3 models under 150 euros

by admin
Cordless lawnmowers for small gardens: 3 models under 150 euros

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

The lawn area is one of the most important criteria when buying a lawn mower. Garden tools are available in many different designs and at very different prices. The more lawn you have, the bigger and more powerful the lawnmower should be. The cutting width is also not unimportant, because if it is too small, you have all the more work. For smaller areas of just a few hundred square meters Cordless Lawnmower but perfectly adequate. In the following you will find three models up to 150.00 euros.

read too

Cordless lawnmowers on offer: Here you can find the Einhell test winner in a set with batteries and shrub shears

Fuxtec 40V cordless lawnmower FX-E1RM20 with two batteries and double charger

The Fuxtec* lawn mower offers a cutting width of 33 centimetres. The scope of delivery includes two batteries and a double charger, so that the device should always have enough power for use in your garden. Incidentally, the manufacturer offers a “one-battery-for-all” system, so that the same battery can be used for other garden tools or tools of the same brand, such as grass trimmers, hedge trimmers or cordless drills.

Einhell cordless lawn mower GE-CM 18/30 Li including battery and charger

The Einhell cordless lawn mower* comes with a battery that can also be used in other devices in the system series. With a cutting width of 30 centimeters and 3,500 revolutions per minute, it creates lawns of up to 150 square meters. With the help of the brushless motor, the mower is said to provide more power and a longer runtime than conventional carbon brush motors.

See also  Greener Ethereum, but decentralization at risk: how the "merge" works

Güde cordless lawn mower 330/20-4 with mulching function

The Güde* lawn mower is also equipped with a brushless motor and comes with a lithium-ion battery and charger. The special thing about this model: There is a five-fold central cutting height adjustment and a mulching wedge, which ensures that the lawn is supplied with nutrients easily.

Cordless lawn mower – These are the advantages:

Battery powered lawn mowers are often criticized for their lack of range. This is no longer necessary in gardens with small lawns, as the device manages them well. If you have charged the battery in time, you can start right away. You also benefit from the following additional advantages:

  • Good maneuverability
  • Light weight
  • Ready to start quickly
  • Lower volume (nevertheless, statutory quiet times apply)
  • Less smell compared to petrol lawnmowers
  • Less maintenance than combustion engines
  • Batteries often compatible with other devices

read too

Buying a cordless lawnmower: these 3 criteria are important – and these 3 models meet them

You should pay attention to this when buying

The Fangkorb is usually not particularly large for a cordless lawnmower for small areas. So that you don’t have to constantly interrupt and empty the lawn mowing, it should still have a volume of at least 25 liters. Also at the cutting width 30 centimeters are enough – the cordless lawnmower is therefore all the more manoeuvrable. A Ersatzakku is of course practical, especially since the manufacturer’s information about the running time is not always compatible with practice.

Alternative for even smaller areas: cylinder mowers

Very small areas of just a few square meters can be mowed with a manual lawn mower. These are not only small and manoeuvrable, but also quiet, environmentally friendly and low-maintenance. And what’s more, it’s available for less than 100.00 euros.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  "Final Fantasy XVI" director Takai Hiroshi shares how the game can take advantage of the powerful performance of PS5 "Final Fantasy XVI"

You may also like

Mosquitoes also have color preferences, study: Mosquitoes prefer...

Space news up to date 2023: All details...

Computer Upgrade and Expansion – Western Digital SN570...

Supports Dolby Atmos and adds USB-C connection to...

Europol summons: BKA warns of false news

It is rumored that Google Pixel Watch 2...

What’s it all about?

The startups that transform wasted food into a...

Switch to TSMC chips! Three major upgrade highlights...

Silent Hill: Ascension trailer teases choices and gruesome...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy