Cordless lawnmowers for small gardens: 3 models under 150 euros

The lawn area is one of the most important criteria when buying a lawn mower. Garden tools are available in many different designs and at very different prices. The more lawn you have, the bigger and more powerful the lawnmower should be. The cutting width is also not unimportant, because if it is too small, you have all the more work. For smaller areas of just a few hundred square meters Cordless Lawnmower but perfectly adequate. In the following you will find three models up to 150.00 euros.

Fuxtec 40V cordless lawnmower FX-E1RM20 with two batteries and double charger

The Fuxtec* lawn mower offers a cutting width of 33 centimetres. The scope of delivery includes two batteries and a double charger, so that the device should always have enough power for use in your garden. Incidentally, the manufacturer offers a “one-battery-for-all” system, so that the same battery can be used for other garden tools or tools of the same brand, such as grass trimmers, hedge trimmers or cordless drills.

Einhell cordless lawn mower GE-CM 18/30 Li including battery and charger

The Einhell cordless lawn mower* comes with a battery that can also be used in other devices in the system series. With a cutting width of 30 centimeters and 3,500 revolutions per minute, it creates lawns of up to 150 square meters. With the help of the brushless motor, the mower is said to provide more power and a longer runtime than conventional carbon brush motors.

Güde cordless lawn mower 330/20-4 with mulching function

The Güde* lawn mower is also equipped with a brushless motor and comes with a lithium-ion battery and charger. The special thing about this model: There is a five-fold central cutting height adjustment and a mulching wedge, which ensures that the lawn is supplied with nutrients easily.

Cordless lawn mower – These are the advantages:

Battery powered lawn mowers are often criticized for their lack of range. This is no longer necessary in gardens with small lawns, as the device manages them well. If you have charged the battery in time, you can start right away. You also benefit from the following additional advantages:

Good maneuverability

Light weight

Ready to start quickly

Lower volume (nevertheless, statutory quiet times apply)

Less smell compared to petrol lawnmowers

Less maintenance than combustion engines

Batteries often compatible with other devices

You should pay attention to this when buying

The Fangkorb is usually not particularly large for a cordless lawnmower for small areas. So that you don’t have to constantly interrupt and empty the lawn mowing, it should still have a volume of at least 25 liters. Also at the cutting width 30 centimeters are enough – the cordless lawnmower is therefore all the more manoeuvrable. A Ersatzakku is of course practical, especially since the manufacturer’s information about the running time is not always compatible with practice.

Alternative for even smaller areas: cylinder mowers

Very small areas of just a few square meters can be mowed with a manual lawn mower. These are not only small and manoeuvrable, but also quiet, environmentally friendly and low-maintenance. And what’s more, it’s available for less than 100.00 euros.