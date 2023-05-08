At Amazon there are again numerous bargains to start the new week. Today’s top bargains include Amazon devices like the Fire TV Stick 4K, storage media, Bluetooth headphones and more. We have put together the best current offers for you.

Often only available for a short time and sold out just as quickly: with the daily ones Amazon offers sometimes you have to access it as quickly as possible. Prime customers have it a little easier, seeing lightning deals 30 minutes before everyone else. You can use Amazon Prime 30 Take long free test, we describe the costs and advantages of Prime in a separate article. So that you don’t miss anything, we tell you the best deals here every day. You can also secure good deals with the new coupon campaign.

Amazon offers on May 8th: The best deals at a glance

Despite high discounts, Amazon is not always the cheapest. We took a close look at the current offers and compared the prices with those of other retailers. The following products are currently the cheapest available in a price comparison on Amazon (source: idealo.de):

PC & storage

AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX Instead of 95 euros RRP: Wi-Fi 6 repeater with two radio units: 5 GHz band (up to 2,400 Mbit/s), 2.4 GHz band (up to 600 Mbit/s). The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 09:05

Samsung Evo Select (256GB) Instead of 29.99 euros: MicroSDXC memory card with UHS-I, U3, 130 MB/s, Full HD & 4K support, including SD adapter. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 06:47

SanDisk Ultra (128 GB) Instead of 12.59 euros: USB 3.0 stick, flash drive, with a reading speed of up to 130 MB/s. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 06:47

Samsung 980 (1 TB) Instead of 104.90 euros RRP: M.2 NVMe SSD, PCIe 3.0, 3,500 MB/s reading, 3,000 MB/s writing, for gaming and intensive applications. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 07:47

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield (1 TB) Instead of 124.90 euros RRP: External 1 TB SSD, encrypted with 256-bit AES, with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB-C connector. Activate coupon and save 10 euros. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 06:42

Amazon-Devices

Fire TV Stick 4K Instead of 74.99 euros RRP: Smart Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote control. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 06:25

Echo Dot (5. Generation, 2022) Instead of 64.99 euros RRP: Bluetooth speaker HD audio streaming and Alexa voice control for smart home devices. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 06:54

TVs & Consoles

Samsung Crystal GU43AU8079UXZG (43 Zoll) Instead of 579 euros RRP: 4K television with HDR, WiFi, AirSlim, Dynamic Crystal Color and 60 Hz refresh rate. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 06:42

Audio & Speakers

Bose Companion 2 Serie III Instead of 149.95 euros RRP: multimedia speaker system with volume control / headphone connection on the front. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 07:43

Anker SoundCore 2 Instead of 41.99 euros RRP: Wireless Bluetooth speaker with dual bass drivers, 24-hour battery and improved IPX7 water protection. Activate coupon and save 25 percent. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 06:42

Soundcore Life P2 Mini Instead of 39.99 euros RRP: in-ear Bluetooth headphones with intense bass, up to 32 hours of battery life and USB-C connection. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 06:36

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Instead of 79.59 euros RRP: Bluetooth headphones with jack connection, Hybrid Active noise isolation and a battery life of up to 60 hours. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 06:45

Household & Smart Home

Bosch Cordless Screwdriver UniversalDrill 18V Instead of 149.99 euros RRP: bestseller cordless screwdriver incl. 2 batteries, 18 volt system and case. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 08:44

Bissell EV675 Instead of 239.99 euros RRP: Robot vacuum cleaner for hard floors and carpets, up to 100 minutes running time, ideal for pet hair, with automatic return to the charging station and remote control. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 09:08

Drive One Blitzerwarner Warns of speed cameras and road hazards in real time, automatically active after connection to the smartphone via Bluetooth, data from Blitzer.de. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 09:03

tado° Wifi Starter Kit V3+ Instead of 229.99 euros RRP: 2 x smart heating thermostat for heating, heating control via app, compatible with Alexa, Siri & Google. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 08:39

AVM FRITZ!DECT 301 Instead of 59 euros RRP: Smart radiator controller with e-paper display and DECT ULE radio with a range of up to 40 m. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 07:14

Philips Senseo Master Instead of 99.99 euros RRP: coffee pad machine with choice of coffee strength and memo function and 1.2 liter water container. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 06:17

De’Longhi Magnifica S ECAM11.112.B Instead of 399 euros RRP: Fully automatic coffee machine with milk frother for cappuccino, with direct espresso selection buttons and rotary control. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 07:46

Beurer GS 235 Instead of €38.49 RRP: digital bathroom scales with magic display, anti-slip surface and automatic on/off switch. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 08:39

Kärcher K3 Instead of 111.06 euros: K 3 high-pressure cleaner to help with dirt on bicycles, garden fences, motorcycles, etc. The price may be higher now. Price from 05/08/2023 09:16

ThermoPro TP50 Instead of €17.99 RRP: digital thermo-hygrometer for indoor use. Thermometer with recording and room climate indicator. The price may be higher now. Price as of 05/08/2023 06:56

In addition, Amazon currently has the following promotions for new customers to offer:

How do you find the best Amazon deals?

There are a few tips and tricks to finding the best deals on Amazon. First of all, one should check the offers on the Amazon website check regularly, as these are frequently updated. We do that for you here. In addition, can Comparison websites and price comparison tools help you find the best deals on Amazon. It also makes sense that Reviews from other customers read to ensure the offer represents the best value for money.

