Cordless vacuum cleaner: 3 models with bendable flexible tube

Vacuuming is not necessarily fun, but it has to be regular. In recent years, manufacturers have brought innovative technology onto the market that should make your work easier. For example, there are cordless vacuum cleaners like the Bosch BKS711MTB* with a bendable suction tube for easy cleaning without bending down.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Vacuuming may not be one of the most popular household chores, but it does need to be done regularly. Because you probably don’t want to live in a dirty apartment where dust lint accumulates in every corner. You don’t have to make life that difficult for yourself anymore – the manufacturers have upgraded in recent years and offer a wide range of technology to remove dirt from floors quickly and conveniently. In addition to intelligent vacuum robots, they make things easier above all cordless vacuum cleaner your everyday life. And these are now more and more common Flex-Gelenk. That means that intake manifold can be kinked, in order to get better under pieces of furniture in this way. Because this is where even the smartest self-sufficient robots often fail, and you have to lend a hand yourself. You can find out which models are particularly worthwhile in the following.

Bosch cordless vacuum cleaner BKS711MTB with flex joint

You can currently get the Bosch BKS711MTB stick vacuum from the manufacturer’s Unlimited 7 Series from Saturn for EUR 349.00.* A look at price comparison portals shows that there was already a slightly better price – but that was a long time ago. A few months ago, the device was only available for well over 400.00 euros. The technology dealer is currently offering the best price. In addition, you save 180.00 euros on the recommended retail price.

So far, so good – but what can the cordless vacuum cleaner do? The device is special due to its practical features, with which various surfaces and hard-to-reach places can be cleaned. The tube, which can be bent by 90 degrees, allows you to get under low furniture such as TV cabinets or beds, for example. The hand-held device can be quickly separated from the rest for vacuuming higher surfaces – the nozzle and suction pipe stand on their own and can be parked accordingly. Last but not least, the cordless vacuum cleaner comes with a wide range of accessories in the form of various nozzles – the battery is also replaceable.

The Bosch BKS711MTB stick vacuum in detail:

Motor with 66,000 revolutions per minute

Separation of hand tool and nozzle by foot release (without bending down)

90 degree bend for vacuuming under furniture

Motorized nozzle with LED light

Cleaning up to 100 square meters with one battery charge

Box contents: Bosch BKS711MTB cordless vacuum cleaner, crevice nozzle, mattress nozzle, mini nozzle, 2-in-1 furniture brush and upholstery nozzle, 3.0 Ah Power-for-all battery, charger, charging station

Dyson V10 Absolute mit Flex-Adapter

The Dyson* Flex adapter can be used as an accessory for various models. It is included, for example, in the absolute package of the Dyson V10 cordless vacuum cleaner, which is currently available from the manufacturer for 489.00 euros.* The suction tube of the premium cordless vacuum cleaner can be adjusted by 90 degrees with the gadget, which makes cleaning under furniture easier becomes.

In addition, like other Dyson handheld vacuums, the V10 can be converted into a handheld vacuum with one click for quick cleaning of upholstery and other surfaces. According to the manufacturer, the battery lasts up to 60 minutes and is replaceable.

Other features of the Dyson V10 Absolute:

125,000 rpm digital motor

Three suction modes (Auto, Eco, Boost)

With flex adapter for suction tube angle adjustable up to 90 degrees

Quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum

Up to 60 minutes constant suction power

Scope of delivery: Dyson V10 cordless vacuum cleaner, motor bar floor nozzle, mini electric brush, crevice nozzle, electric brush with soft roller, combination accessory nozzle, flex adapter, wall bracket with charging function, charger

Price tip: Rowenta RH2078 X-Force Flex 9.60 Animal with bend pipe

The cordless vacuum cleaner from Rowenta is also available with a flexible pipe, but for less than 300.00 euros: Amazon is currently offering this for around 260.00 euros.* This is a 13 percent discount on the recommended retail price and currently the best price. As the name suggests, the cordless vacuum cleaner is particularly suitable for pet owners. It comes with a special animal turbo brush, which should also remove stubborn animal hair.

More details on the Rowenta stick vacuum:

Suction power of up to 100 AirWatt

Automatic adjustment of the suction power depending on the type of floor

Illuminated LED floor nozzle and Rowenta Flex joint

Battery life of up to 45 minutes

Scope of delivery: Rowenta cordless vacuum cleaner, animal turbo brush, crevice nozzle, upholstery brush, charging station, charging device

Cordless vacuum cleaner with kinked tube: Maximum flexibility

Cordless battery-powered vacuum cleaners can be used very flexibly because, in contrast to heavy vacuum cleaners, they are very quickly at hand and there are no annoying cables in the way when vacuuming. In addition, the suction tube can usually be removed in just a few steps, which means that the devices can also be used as handheld vacuum cleaners. This means that rooms, but also stairs or the car can be cleaned quickly.

This is a gadget that makes cleaning floors even more convenient Flex-Gelenk. This is either already installed or can simply be coupled in between. In this way the Angle of suction pipe adjustable by up to 90 degreesso too hard-to-reach places under furniture can be easily reached – without bending down! So you no longer have to crawl around on the floor to get everything clean with the cordless vacuum cleaners mentioned above.