The Buture VC10 is a cordless vacuum cleaner that is particularly suitable for quick cleaning in between. It is similar in name to the Dyson V10 Absolute (our private reference model) and in function and appearance to the Proscenic I10 of the same price.

Scope of delivery and processing



The Buture VC10 comes with a variety of attachments, including a motorized floor nozzle, a crevice tool and a roller brush for cleaning upholstery and furniture. A telescopic tube is also included in the scope of delivery, with which the suction cup can be easily adjusted in height. It can be extended in steps between 45 and 70 centimetres. The processing of the device is solid overall and reminds us of the processing quality of a Dyson device like the Dyson V15 Detect (test report). We particularly like the brush attachment with four integrated LEDs. Although they cannot keep up with the laser of the Dyson V15 Detect, they still help very well to detect dust on the floor.

Cordless vacuum cleaner Buture VC10 in the photo gallery

handling and suction power



The Buture VC10 is very easy and convenient to handle thanks to its light weight of only 1.8 kg. For comparison: the Dyson V15 Detect weighs a whopping 2.7 kg.

The operation of the device is intuitive and the various attachments can be changed quickly and easily – just as you might know from a Dyson vacuum cleaner. We noticed the suction power in a particularly positive way – the VC10 manages to reliably remove even stubborn dirt and animal hair. The vacuum cleaner was only not always convincing with very fine dust. According to its own statements, the Buture VC10 manages 33,000 pa. For comparison: Our private Dyson V10 Absolute only has 17,000 pa.

In practice, however, Pascal specifications are only half the battle. Reality shows: The Dyson V10 Absolute is more thorough with one pass. Especially when it comes to joints, the combination of suction power and brush head cannot keep up with the Dyson. This seems to be mainly due to the brush attachment of the Buture VC10. It looks cheaper overall than the Dyson V10 Absolute. Our TikTok video gives a better insight.

Nevertheless: The Dyson V10 Absolute costs from 440 euros, the Buture VC10 just 180 euros. If you can vacuum twice over the floor with a difference of 260 euros, you save a lot of money with the Buture.

In terms of volume, the Dyson V15 Detect (test report) comes to 77 decibels and our privately used Dyson V10 Absolute even to 87 decibels. According to the Buture VC10, it only reaches 68 decibels. And you can hear that too. Our TikTok video shows that the Dyson V10 Absolute is significantly louder than the Buture VC10.

runtime and loading time



According to the manufacturer, the Buture VC10 runs for up to 45 minutes, depending on the suction level and attachment. In our test, we were able to determine a running time of around 35 minutes at medium suction level, which is completely sufficient for most applications. The battery takes about four hours to charge, which is a little longer than other models in this price range. The values, both runtime and loading time, correspond to those of our privately used Dyson V10 Absolute. If you want a removable battery for the Buture VC10, you pay 60 euros for it.

Guarantee



Anyone who buys the Buture VC10 receives a warranty of up to three years upon registration – good service. A Dyson cordless vacuum that is more than twice as expensive only offers a two-year guarantee. However, you also pay for the Dyson service here. Our six year old V10 Absolute was repaired completely free of charge in early 2023. We received a new device – of course you shouldn’t expect this kind of service from cheap brands like Buture.

Preis



The Buture VC10 is currently available with an Amazon coupon for around 180 instead of 230 euros. Various accessories and spare parts are available from 10 euros – a replacement or additional battery currently costs 60 euros.

Conclusion



All in all, the Buture VC10 is a solid cordless vacuum cleaner with good suction power and practical attachments. We particularly liked the easy handling and the telescopic tube, which makes cleaning a lot easier. The price-performance ratio is also good overall. If you want to save a few hundred euros on a Dyson, you hardly have to accept any deficits with the Buture VC10.

If you are looking for a cordless vacuum cleaner for quick cleaning in between, the Buture VC10 is a good choice.