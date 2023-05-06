Coronation of King Charles III. Watch live on TV and stream

If you don’t want to miss THE major royal event this year, the coronation of Charles III, you can watch the ceremony from the comfort of your own home. TECHBOOK reveals where you can watch the coronation on TV and in the stream.

On Saturday 6th May 2023, much of the world will once again be looking to London. Then the former Prince Charles will be crowned and thus officially King Charles III. Since many interested parties cannot watch the ceremony on site, numerous TV stations from all over the world broadcast the coronation. Alternatively, streams are also available on the Internet.

Coronation of King Charles III. watch live on TV

As with previous royal events, it will be broadcast in Germany RTL quite prominent. The broadcaster actually devotes the entire Saturday to Charles’ coronation. Around the ceremony, RTL shows several documentaries about the British royal family. From 9 o’clock Then the seven-hour live broadcast of the events on site will run under the title “Exclusive Special: King at last – Charles ascends the throne!”. In addition, Wigald Boning, known from formats such as “Ingenious next to it”, should seek talks with onlookers in London. The TV broadcast on RTL will be moderated by Frauke Ludowig.

Also the ARD broadcasts from 9.30 a.m the event. More than five hours of live broadcast are planned for Charles’ coronation. In the studio, aristocratic expert Leontine von Schmettow is supposed to assess the situation. But the station is also represented locally by Annette Dittert, among others. From 4.45 p.m. the coronation is also a topic in the program “Brisant”.

The (probably) slightly different transmission of Charles’ coronation starts over 9.30 a.m. on Sat.1. Marlene Lufen will report from a London studio. Ross Antony and Charlotte Gräfin von Oeynhausen, among others, have been announced as guests. However, the two guest commentators on the station are almost more prominent: Joko Winterscheidt and Klaas Heufer-Umlauf. The two Pro7 presenters lost to the broadcaster on their show. As a “punishment” they have to comment on the coronation live on Sat.1.

Other TV stations where you can watch the coronation are Welt and ntv. Welt TV broadcasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, moderated by Tatjana Ohm and Alexander Siemon. Also ntv starts the live transmission 11 clock.

Coronation of Charles streaming

Parallel to the television broadcast, the ceremony can of course be followed on the online platforms of the respective broadcasters. With ARD, this is the broadcaster’s own media library. And RTL also offers a live stream via RTL+. The Sat.1 transmission can be streamed on Joyn. The ntv stream can also be accessed free of charge via the internet via the website.

And if you still feel like royal content after the several-hour broadcast, you can delve deep into the history of the British royal family with series like “The Crown” on Netflix.