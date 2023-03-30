What makes a successful corporate design and how is it created?

Corporate design generally describes the visual identity and the visual appearance of a company, a brand or a product. The corporate design forms one of the three pillars of corporate identity and defines the appearance of all print and online publications – from the logo to the website and social media channels to product packaging, advertisements, flyers and business cards. It is often the first thing customers notice about a company or a product and is therefore very important for business success. Even the design of work clothes, company cars or advertising jingles can be part of the corporate design.

Are you in the process of developing or changing your corporate design and are you still looking for inspiration? Then we have selected examples for you of what a successful corporate design can look like. You can also read what makes a successful corporate design, which elements it has and which work steps are necessary to develop a corporate design.

Our top examples of a successful corporate design

As different as our examples are, they have in common that the basis of the corporate design is a strong logo that has only been slightly modified over the years and today stands for continuity, trust and quality.

Coca Cola

The corporate design of one of the most well-known brands in the world is based on an iconic lettering and the color combination of red and white. The success of the design is underscored by the fact that the lettering has hardly changed since it was first drafted in the 1880s. The red background was added in the 1950s.

Lego

The corporate design of toy manufacturer Lego is also determined by the logo: the white lettering in bubble letters, which are surrounded by a black and yellow line and are located on a square red background. The basic square shape of the logo is a subtle reference to the basic element of the toy system, the building blocks. The simple color design in bright primary colors reflects the originally simple color design of the building blocks, which has since been expanded to include many shades. Colors and lettering are reminiscent of its origins in the 1970s, conveying tradition and creating trust.

Apple

The very first Apple logo, an ink drawing by Isaac Newton under an apple tree, was designed by the two founders Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne themselves. Soon after, however, the company hired a professional designer who, in the 1970s, created the typical bitten apple based on the company’s name – referring to a language play on byte (bite). The logo has remained, its coloring has changed over the decades and, like the entire Apple product range, has taken up current design trends. The typeface and fonts have changed several times over the years.

Spotify

The Spotify logo can be found on countless smartphones, tablets and computers today and is one of the most recognizable symbols of the digital media age. The first version of the logo was created two years after the company was founded in 2008 and resembled those of comparable tech companies of the time like Airbnb and Uber with fun fonts and minimalistic elements. A few years later, it was modernized, the fun font was replaced with a simple sans serif, and the three curved lines that originally decorated the “O” in the company name became the main element. It is no coincidence that they resemble the W-Lan symbol, which similarly represents the idea of ​​connection and exchange over the network. The color scheme has changed over the years, moving away from more natural colors towards the iconic neon green.

What are the criteria for a successful corporate design?

Has recognition value: A successful corporate design ensures that the visual content of your corporate communication is remembered by customers. Ideally, your customers will recognize the elements of the corporate design on many different media, be it on the company website, in company brochures, in the app store, in social media ads, on the YouTube channel or in tutorials. Matches the corporate identity and brand: In addition to corporate communication and corporate culture, the corporate design is part of the corporate identity, so it should be able to be directly linked to your corporate identity and fit in with it. Ideally, the corporate design contains information about what your company offers or in which industry you operate. Is professionally done, simple and self-explanatory: Developing a professional corporate design requires specialist knowledge, because it is a fine art to develop a logo or lettering that is simple and at the same time does not require any additional explanation. Is implemented consistently: A corporate design only works if it is consistently applied to all media and channels – both in internal and external communication. If your corporate design is consistent and professional, you underline the impression that your company is trustworthy and has expertise for a specific offer.

What are the components of a corporate design?

A corporate design initially consists of visual elements, but can also include text or acoustic elements depending on the brand, company or product.

These components are present and necessary in most corporate designs:

Logo: The logo is the central element of a corporate design. It is the condensed corporate design, so to speak, since the color scheme and the choice of fonts are often derived from the logo.

fonts: In most cases, several matching fonts are selected for a corporate design, which are used specifically for titles, headings, body text, logos or call-to-actions.

Colors: Also for the color design, several coordinated colors are usually defined.

Slogans und Claims: Not every corporate design contains slogans or claims. However, similar to the logo, these offer a high recognition value. For example, think of slogans like “Just do it” or “Progress through technology“.

Audio logo and jingles: A memorable sequence of tones, a short melody or a spoken or sung message – acoustic elements expand the corporate design and address a further level of perception in addition to the visual elements.

How is a corporate design developed and implemented?

Developing a successful corporate design requires several work steps and competencies from various areas of work, from market research to design and creation to communication and project management.

The starting point for development is usually a detailed one Briefing, which defines the tasks and goals of corporate design and provides an introduction to the overriding corporate identity, the corporate identity. After a conception phase the individual elements and application goals of the corporate design are worked out with several reviews.

In order to guarantee the lasting quality of the corporate design, a Style guide written, which contains all important information and details about the elements such as fonts, colors and logo variants and their use.

It is important for the long-term success of the corporate design to familiarize the employees with the implementation and to consistent application to respect. Use company policies, guides, and screencasts to do this. Make the necessary resources available, such as logo files, and install the necessary fonts on all company computers. Organize the release of documents and logos by trained contact persons and offer help and support with questions about corporate design and its application.